Carson Hocevar – Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Race Advance – Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation | Richmond Raceway (250 Laps / 187.5 Miles)

Saturday, August 13 | Richmond, Va. | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Saturday night’s race at Richmond: “We’re looking forward to getting back on track and putting IRP behind us with a strong run at Richmond this weekend. Our No. 42 team has been putting in the work all week on our Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado and we have a lot of confidence in our short track program. It’s a great opportunity to represent Worldwide Express and all of its carrier partners that we have on board our Chevrolet this week and we’ll be sure to make them all proud Saturday night.

Hocevar at Richmond Raceway: Hocevar makes his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. He ran to a 12th-place finish last season in his rookie year and finished 22nd in his Richmond debut on Sept. 10, 2020.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will feature a new paint scheme Saturday night, displaying the logos of Worldwide Express’ carrier partners Southeastern Freight Lines, Yellow, XPO Logistics, TForce Freight, UPS, Estes, AAA Cooper Transportation, R&L Carriers, and Roadrunner. The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation logo will be prominently displayed on the bed top.

Last Time Out – TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (Start 7th / Finish 21st): “Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado fired off really strong tonight to get us out front and lead laps early. Ultimately, it wasn’t the result we were hoping for to start our run in the Playoffs, but picking up stage points in the first two stages will go a long way for us as the Round of 10 progresses.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com