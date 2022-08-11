Lawless Alan – Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Race Advance – Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation | Richmond Raceway (250 Laps / 187.5 Miles)

Saturday, August 13 | Richmond, Va. | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on Saturday night’s race at Richmond: “Our No. 45 team is looking forward to another short track on the schedule this week at Richmond. We brought a really strong AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado to IRP and had ourselves trending towards a top-15 finish before we were taken out late, but we’ll build off of those notes to put together a strong run at another new track for me.”

Alan at Richmond Raceway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway in Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday night at Richmond.

Last Time Out – TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (Start: 22nd / Finish: 34th): “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado came on strong in Stage Two tonight as we made our way up through the field. Our pit strategy had us inside the top-five in the final laps of the stage, but unfortunately our night was cut short after getting turned which was out of our control. I’m proud of the effort from this team tonight and we’ll shift our focus to Richmond.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

