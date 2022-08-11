GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 SureDone / Auto Parts 4Less Chevrolet Silverado RST

Richmond Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 2, Wins: 1 (2020), Best start: 3rd, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 89

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 17, Wins: 1 (IRP), Best start: 3rd, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 8, Laps led: 43, Current points position: 1st

About SureDone: Reducing your time spent on operational tasks and freeing up time to focus on sales, SureDone provides global multichannel listing, inventory and order management for growing businesses, brands, and enterprises with built in connections to marketplaces such as Auto Parts 4Less, eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Google, Facebook and Instagram, along with storefronts like Shopify and BigCommerce. It also includes a flexible automation engine, connecting to suppliers and internal systems, supporting the import and export of inventory, pricing, order and product data in almost any format, and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical. Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. On the web: www.SureDone.com or contact us at hello@suredone.com.

Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will be debuting a brand new Silverado RST in Richmond, as GMS Racing chassis no. 345 makes its on-track debut at the 0.75-mile short track. The crew at GMS Fabrication has prepped this piece specifically for the playoffs, and the No. 23 team is eager to see what it can do this weekend.

Pre-Race Invocation: Ahead of Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250, Grant Enfinger will deliver the pre-race invocation on stage with representatives from Motor Racing Outreach. As a devout man of faith, this is a very special opportunity for Grant, who also races with a handwritten Bible verse in his truck each weekend.

Short Track Heroes: Statistically speaking, short tracks are some of Enfinger’s best tracks on the schedule. With three wins, eight top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes across Richmond, Bristol, Martinsville, and IRP in his career, it’s typical to find him near the front of the field at these types of tracks. The veteran won in his first Richmond start back in 2020, and led the second most amount of laps in last year’s race as well. Also of note, Crew Chief Jeff Hensley has won twice before at Richmond – first in 2005 with Mike Skinner and most recently in 2020 with Grant.

Most Recent Winner: After fighting an uphill battle through the majority of the regular season, Grant Enfinger, Jeff Hensley, and the No. 23 team silenced the critics with a convincing first win of the season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The driver of the Champion Power Equipment Chevy was a threat throughout the night, but when a late race caution flew, a gutsy four tire call dropped him down the leaderboard with just a handful of laps left to run. Seemingly out of nowhere in a brilliant drive, Enfinger climbed all the way from 13th on the final two restarts to earn his seventh-career NCWTS win.

FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Grant Enfinger is the only driver who can breathe easily over the course of the next two races, as his win in Indianapolis secured his spot into the Round of 8. Heading into Richmond, Enfinger sits at the top of the playoffs grid, and is now focused on earning as many playoffs points as possible to build a cushion in the next round. While their spot is guaranteed, the No. 23 team is approaching races at Richmond and Kansas as big opportunities to continue their momentum. – GE Quote: “I’m definitely a short track guy, so I get excited any time the Camping World Truck Series heads to one. I think Richmond is a place that myself and Hensley have had some success at, and I also think that it’s one of those places that fits my natural driving style, so I don’t have to change any of my normal tendencies are to race there. I like that the tires fall off, and that we’re slipping and sliding, and that we have to manage that situation the whole time. We have some confidence from our last showing at IRP, so we’re going to roll that right into Richmond this week.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

Richmond Raceway Stats

Jack Wood will make his first career start in any series at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 17, Best start: 10th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 25th

About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they’re constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning. Visit www.ChevyLiners.com to order yours today.

Chassis History/Info: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 302 at Richmond Raceway. This specific chassis has quite the lengthy history on it, dating back to 2017 when it was initially debuted. Since the time it first joined the GMS fleet, multiple drivers have driven it to six top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes, including one win at Darlington Raceway in the spring of 2021, where it last competed. Richmond will mark the first time that Wood has piloted this Silverado RST.

Birthday Celebrations: On Sunday, August 7th, Jack Wood turned 22 years old. How did he celebrate? By going to the racetrack of course! Wood enjoyed the weekend off by attending the NTT IndyCar Series and Trans-Am race events on the streets of Nashville.

Richmond Rookie: Jack Wood is one of 16 drivers on the entry list that have never made a NASCAR national series start at Richmond Raceway. The rookie has three previous NCWTS short track starts under his belt, including two at Martinsville Speedway and one at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. With a background in short track racing on the West Coast, however, Wood is prepared to make his first laps at the iconic Virginia track on Saturday.

JW Quote: “I’m looking forward to racing at Richmond on Saturday. I’ve never raced there before, but Grant has been pretty strong there in the past, so hopefully, I’ll be able to learn some stuff from him about how that track tends to race. Hopefully, we can use this second short track race in a row as an opportunity to fix some of our problems from last time out at IRP, and I think there will be a good chance that we unload with a fast No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Silverado RST. It was nice to have an off week, but I’m ready to get back in the seat again.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

