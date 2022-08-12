Young’s Motorsports Richmond Raceway August Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Richmond Raceway | Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 30th

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Still Truckin’: This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the ninth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and most recently at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Sponsor Intel: For the 18th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation.

Welcome Back: For Richmond, Young’s Motorsports and Kaz Grala welcome back Sim Seats as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Since 2009, Sim Seats has been designing and fabricating high-quality made-in-the-USA driving simulators including motion systems, triple monitor mounts, sim racing accessories, complete turn-key iRacing ready packages and even custom fabrication.

Their customer base includes all racers from amateur to pro ranks.

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway.

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono, Indianapolis and Richmond, Grala will also compete at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penultimate race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

2022: In his eight Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway, 23rd at Pocono Raceway and a solid 20th in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park respectively.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Richmond Raceway Park Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Virginia’s 0.875-mile oval track.

Grala, however, does own four prior NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in the Commonwealth with a best finish of ninth twice, including his most recent race in the 2020 September edition of the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 for Richard Childress Racing.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Grala has made nine starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish and carrying an average finishing position of 20.0.

Lucas Oil Raceway | TSport 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Grala made his 43rd career Truck Series start.

After starting his eighth race of the Truck Series season from the 27th place starting position, Grala patiently maneuvered his way through the field and withstood a green-white-checkered finish to net a respectable 20th place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 18th Truck Series race. The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation will be his first race as crew chief at the famed Virginia short track.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Richmond Raceway: “I’m so ready for Richmond this weekend. It’s probably one of the tracks I have the most experience on from Xfinity to ARCA and even Late Models as far back as 2013.

“It’s a classic short track that really rewards patience and tire conservation, which I feel like are a couple of my strengths behind the wheel. I’ve always been able to steal an extra spot or two at the end of a long run, and we had a stellar long-run pace at Lucas Oil Raceway in our No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

“I’m definitely optimistic about our chances on Saturday night. Young’s Motorsports and I are looking to mix it up with the Playoff drivers and prove what we’re capable of once again, just as I feel we did in our last race together.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): WML Demolition & Contracting

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 28th

2022 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Richmond Raceway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 137: This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Boyd will make his 137th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 84th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back: This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back veteran-owned WML Demolition & Contracting as the primary marketing partner for the 18th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

WML Demolition & Contracting is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) offering full-service demolition services for commercial customers, government and military contracts, homeowners, and residential builders.

Headquartered in Sterling, Va., WML services jobs all over the Mid-Atlantic region.

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

Nominations for heroes are now open to submit for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event through September 11, 2022.

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in early November. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States.

One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Richmond Raceway Park Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway will mark Boyd’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Virginia’s 0.875-mile oval track.

In his previous two races at Richmond, Boyd has a best-track finish of 20th after starting 26th in the 2020 ToyotaCare 250.

He holds an average finish at Pocono of 23.5.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 12 starts throughout his career and carries an average finishing position of 24.2.

Lucas Oil Raceway | TSport 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd made his 83rd career Truck Series start.

After qualifying on speed in his No. 20 Derm Dude Chevrolet Silverado RST, Boyd was involved in a Lap 9 accident that retired him from the race and left the Young’s Motorsports team with a disappointing 36th place finish in the 207-lap race.

To The Point(s): Entering Richmond, Boyd sits 28th in the championship standings.

90 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Parker Kligerman with six races remaining this season.

142 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 29th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In six years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 82 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.3.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 WML Demolition & Contracting Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 63rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 62 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation will be his second race as crew chief at the famed Virginia short track.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Richmond Raceway: “Richmond is my favorite track on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series circuit. The track reminds me a lot of like what I grew up doing. Short tracks and wheel-to-wheel racing.

“Hopefully, we can have a good run Saturday night for everyone at Young’s Motorsports and WML Enterprises.”

﻿On Bucks for the Brave: “I so look forward to this event every year,” said Boyd. “It’s hard to put into words the impact that these heroes’ stories have had on me.

“I’m proud to bring light to Record Rack’s efforts in the Veteran and First Responder community. We have been partners for five seasons now so it’s almost like a family reunion when we get together. I love it.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Joey Gase

Primary Partner(s): Donate Life Virginia

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: Veteran NASCAR driver Joey Gase will make his Young’s Motorsports debut in the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST in Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

The race will mark Gase’s sixth career Truck Series start and second of the 2022 season.

Sponsor Intel: For the 18th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Donate Life Virginia as the primary

Donate Life Virginia manages the state’s registry for organ, eye and tissue donation. One person can save eight lives and heal 75 others by registering to become a donor. Right now, 2,400 Virginians are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. It’s easy to register.

You can do it the next time you are at the Virginia DMV or online at DonateLifeVirginia.org.

Joey Gase Truck Series Richmond Raceway Park Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway will mark Gase’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Virginia’s 0.875-mile oval track.

Gase, however, does own 17 prior NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in the Commonwealth with a best finish of 20th in the 2017 April edition of the ToyotaCare 250 for Jimmy Means Racing.

Additionally, Gase also has five prior NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond with a best effort of 33rd twice, including last fall’s Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders for Rick Ware Racing.

Lucas Oil Raceway | TSport 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Jesse Little made his second consecutive start aboard the No. 20 Shriner’s Chevrolet Silverado RST.

After starting the race in the 36th position, Little cleverly negotiated through the field and withstood some late race chaos in the TSport 200 to hustle to a strong 15th-place finish, one of the No. 20 team’s best efforts of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Gase as crew chief of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 98th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday night.

In his previous 97 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation will be his second race as crew chief at the famed Virginia short track.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joey Gase, please like him on Facebook (Joey Gase Racing) and follow on Instagram (@joeygaseracing) and Twitter (@joeygaseracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Joey Gase Pre-Race Quote:

On Richmond Raceway: “I’m very excited to get behind the wheel this weekend for multiple reasons. First, we have the opportunity to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation and honor all of those affected by it. Some know my family’s story that my mom, Mary, passed away of a sudden brain aneurysm and helped save and improve the lives of 66 people.

“On top of all of this, Richmond is by far one of my favorite race tracks and I can’t thank Young’s Motorsports enough for the opportunity and hope we have a good showing on Saturday night.”

Race Information:

The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the 18th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 3:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).