Dean Thompson – Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Race Advance – Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation | Richmond Raceway (250 Laps / 187.5 Miles)

Saturday, August 13 | Richmond, Va. | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on Saturday night’s race at Richmond: “Our No. 40 team is excited to get to Richmond with Worldwide Express in its entitlement race this weekend. We’re confident we can get things turned around at another short track this week and we’re looking forward to making Worldwide Express and all of its carrier partners proud on Saturday night.”

Thompson at Lucas Oil Raceway: Thompson makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway in Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250.

On the Truck: Thompson’s No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will feature a new paint scheme Saturday night, displaying the logos of Worldwide Express’ carrier partners Southeastern Freight Lines, Yellow, XPO Logistics, TForce Freight, UPS, Estes, AAA Cooper Transportation, R&L Carriers, and Roadrunner. The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation logo will be prominently displayed on the bed top.

Last Time Out – TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (Start: 25th / Finish: 29th): “We brought a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado to the track tonight, but a mechanical failure took away from a much stronger run than the result showed. We’ll continue to go to work these next two weeks to be ready for another short track test at Richmond.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com