KENNINGTON READY FOR ACTION AT ICAR

August 24, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team will return to Quebec for round number 11 of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this Saturday August 27th. The #17 team will race on the unique layout on the site of the former Mirabel airport at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec.

In eight previous races on the circuit Kennington has finished in the top-ten on six occasions and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team will be focused on more success this weekend as the championship chase is on with only three races, including this event, remaining in the 2022 season.

During the most recent road race at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres, Kennington hustled the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge to a second-place finish. The layout at Circuit ICAR is similar with no elevation changes and a variety of concrete and asphalt surfaces which bodes well for the team.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Saturday August 27th Green Flag approximately 5:45PM ET

General Tire 125

Race 11 of 13 in 2022

This is the eighth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Circuit ICAR

The Track: 1.8km road course (70-laps)

Best finish: Fourth in 2016

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Saskatoon, 2022

DJ Quote: “We want to close out the season strong. The whole Castrol Edge team is really dialed in and on their game. We made the right call at the last road race making a pit stop for fresh tires and it worked out for us. We’re going to keep pushing as hard as we can right to the end of the season for more results”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The General Tire 125 will be broadcast live on RDS2 and on TSN at a date TBD.

