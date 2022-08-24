JACKSON READY FOR ANOTHER STRONG ROAD COURSE RUN

(August 24, 2022) Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge team are back in action this coming Saturday for the General Tire 125, round 11 of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series on the unique Circuit ICAR on the former Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Quebec.

The distinctive road course races a lot like an oval track and that makes for exciting action. This will be Jackson’s sixth visit to ICAR, and at the most recent road course event at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres Jackson scored an eighth-place finish. He’ll be looking for more success, in 2017 Jackson scored a seventh-place result at Circuit ICAR.

The #84 O’Neil Electric Supply team has shown plenty of speed at every event they’ve raced at this season, unfortunately some of the finishing results have left them frustrated but they remain more determined than ever.

Jackson and crew have gone over the #84 car with a fine-tooth comb to be ready for 70-laps of racing action to put on a show for the passionate Quebec fans.

Larry Jackson Quote:

“We’re looking forward to getting back to the track this weekend. ICAR is a really unique place, it’s flat with some blind corners and a real challenge. We’ve done a lot of work on the #84 car to be ready for this weekend. Every time we go to Quebec we have a great crowd with enthusiastic fans, looking forward to having a good weekend.”

Race Event Preview

Saturday August 27th Green Flag approximately 5:45PM ET

General Tire 125

Race 11 of 13 in 2022

This is the eighth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Circuit ICAR

The Track: 1.8km road course (70-laps)

Best finish: seventh in 2017

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The General Tire 125 will also be broadcast live on RDS2 and on TSN at a date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us