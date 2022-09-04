RCR NXS Post Race Report: Darlington-2

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Team Finish Runner-Up After Hard Fought Battle at Darlington

Finish: 2nd

Start: 3rd

Points: 13th

“I put together really good restarts and I was able to get the lead, I needed that to stay green. Noah (Gragson) and I were kind of even there late in that run, he’d be a tenth better and then I’d be a tenth better and it would go back and forth. I just wanted it to stay green. Obviously, the caution came out and I just needed to have another good restart. I was good, I was really tight for like five laps, then I would get really loose after that but I was good. The pace we were running there with eight laps left, I was just way too loose in Turns 1 and 2. We were all racing really hard there at the end, I was hoping they were going to get racing behind me and that would kind of let me go but it didn’t happen. I just had to race Kyle (Larson) really hard there, I wasn’t going to give up. I’m just happy we had a really fast race car. The guys showed up with a really good car this weekend and it was exactly what we needed, everyone was on it. We stayed in it the whole time and just raced really hard for the win, and I can’t really ask for more in a situation like that. I’m proud of my team and I’m looking forward to Kansas Speedway next weekend to finish one spot better.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill Grabs 15th Top-10 Finish in Rain-Delayed Race at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 10th

Start: 4th

Points: 6th

“Before the rain delay, we were fighting a loose balance on our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. We talked during the delay about what we were going to do to make it better. I felt like it fired off better when we restarted and we worked our way up to the top-five but as the run went along, we again started losing rear grip. Our biggest issue all night was in Turns 3 and 4. When I tried to run the bottom it would bog down too much. I’d spin the tires really easy when I tried to put the throttle down and I felt like I was burning the right rear off of it. We made it a little better at the start of that last restart there with 15 to go but we started losing rear grip again. We ran top-five for most of the day but it’s a little frustrating to finish 10th. We’re going to go back to the drawing board and keep working on it and try to be better once the Playoffs start. We’ll just keep working at it.” -Austin Hill