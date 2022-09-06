Brett Moffitt Returns to AM Racing at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan: AM Racing confirmed today that 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will return to the organization and pilot the team’s flagship No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Moffitt’s efforts will be supported by longtime partners The Rasmussen Group and its subsidiaries Concrete Supply and JMT Trucking as well as Destiny Homes.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Ia. will make his third Truck Series start for the Statesville, N.C.-based team after piloting the team’s second entry at Knoxville Raceway in 2021 and the No. 22 earlier this season.

“I am really excited to get back behind the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado RST for AM Racing at Kansas,” said Moffitt. “We’ve had a fair amount of success at Kansas Speedway over the years in trucks.

“Thanks to everyone at AM Racing for allowing me to get back in their truck for this race and all of the partners for their support throughout this year.”

Moffitt, 30, will make his seventh Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway and looks to catapult AM

Racing to its first career Truck Series win while eyeing his 13th Truck Series win at the site of his last timely victory in the 2020 Clean Harbors 200.

In addition to the win, he has posted two top-five and four top-10 finishes at Kansas.

“Hopefully we can repeat 2020 and be able to take the folks from Concrete Supply, JMT Trucking and Destiny Homes back to victory lane again,” added Moffitt.

Longtime Motorsports veteran Jamie Jones will serve as Moffitt’s crew chief for the 19th Truck Series race of the season.

“AM Racing is proud to have Brett Moffitt back behind the wheel of our No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado at Kansas Speedway,” said team principal Kevin Cywinski. “Brett has been an asset to our organization in his two prior races with us and we know given his talent and track record at Kansas we will have an opportunity to contend for the win.”

In addition to Concrete Supply, JMT Trucking and Destiny Homes – AM Technical Solutions, Aspen Aire Inc., Circle B Diecast, Gilcrest Jewett, Sparco and Vista Investments will serve as associate marketing partners for the event.

Since 2013, Moffitt has competed in 91 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races capturing three poles, 12 wins, 39 top-five and 53 top-10 finishes and has led more than 1,200 laps. In his first full season of Truck Series competition, Moffitt captured the Truck Series championship title in 2018 driving for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

The Kansas Lottery 200 (134 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 2:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About The Rasmussen Group:

The Rasmussen Group is an Iowa-based company with over a century of construction experience and expertise. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the Rasmussen Group represents a variety of multi-faceted construction companies.

With companies specializing in bridge construction, marine contracts, concrete and asphalt supply, paving, heavy hauling, dump trucks, crane operations, and fabricating steel, the Rasmussen Group can provide excellent, complete customer service with one phone call.

Our diversified experience across many collaborating construction fields ensures for an on-time, safe, professional build that will keep your project on budget and provide for its successful completion.

Run by the fourth generation of the Jensen family, our values and commitment have not changed since 1912.

We treat our employees fairly and like family and believe in giving back to the communities that have supported us for over a hundred years. Our personal relationship with our clients is still the most important aspect of our business.

About Destiny Homes:

At Destiny Homes, there is no shortage of dedicated and experienced professionals ready to serve the families who put their trust in them to build a new home. The hard-working staff at Destiny Homes has over 150 years of combined experience in helping families achieve homeownership.

Destiny Homes’ passion is that every essential worker in the current economy has the opportunity to own a new home. It goes beyond sticks and bricks; it’s about helping customers achieve homeownership which in turn keeps the economy strong.

Destiny Homes is proud of their focused effort in helping families achieve affordable homeownership and how that process strengthens the communities where we live, work and play.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The No. 22 team has named Austin Wayne Self as its primary driver for the 2022 season while also expanding to a second No. 37 truck with a rotation of drivers this season.