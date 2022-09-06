DGR NCWTS Advance: Kansas Speedway

Friday, September 9
Track: Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 19 of 23
Event: Kansas Lottery 200 (134 laps/201 miles)
Schedule
Friday, September 9
Practice: 3:00 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. ET
Race: 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Odyssey Battery Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan enters Kansas Speedway for the 19th race of the 2022 season — her 42nd career start in the NCWTS.
- Despite consistent top-10 speed throughout the weekend, Deegan had a bumpy weekend last time out at Richmond Raceway. The Temecula, CA native overcame two penalties en route to a 26th-place finish.
- Kansas Speedway is one of the 21-year-old’s preeminent tracks, averaging a 15.3-place finish in three career starts. Deegan made her NCWTS debut at the 1.5-mile oval, making history as the highest finishing female in their first-career series appearance.
- Veteran Crew Chief Jerry Baxter has a history of solid runs at the venue. In nine career Kansas Speedway appearances in the NCWTS, Baxter has notched a top-five, six top-tens, and earned an average finish of 9.3.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray enters Kansas Speedway for his 19th start of the 2022 season and the 67th NCWTS start of his career.
- In the series’ last outing at Richmond Raceway, Gray finished 16th after being trapped a lap down in the race’s final stage.
- The 23-year-old will be making his sixth career start at the 1.5-mile oval. In 2020, Gray wheeled the No. 15 to his best finish at the venue, earning a fourth-place finish. In the first Kansas outing this season, Gray put in a ninth-place qualifying effort before handing issues rendered him to an 18th-place finish.
- Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. has accumulated five top-fives, 10 top-tens, and one victory at Kansas Speedway. Gray and Hillman Jr. enter Kansas as their first contest together at a mile-and-a-half track layout, where the veteran shot-caller has a history of sustained success.
Ryan Preece, No. 17 Morton Buildings Ford F-150
- Ryan Preece straps into the No. 17 for his 8th NCWTS appearance of the season.
- The Berlin, CT native has been exceptional in nine career NCWTS starts, netting two victories at Nashville Superspeedway and averaging a fifth-place finish across his 2022 appearances.
- In Preece’s last NCWTS outing, he followed up his Nashville victory by earning a runner-up finish at Pocono Raceway, leading six of the race’s 150 laps.
- The 31-year-old will make his NCWTS debut at Kansas Speedway but is certainly not a newcomer to the half-mile oval. In eight career appearances between NASCAR’s top-two series, Preece’s best finish of seventh came in a 2018 Xfinity series start with Joe Gibbs Racing.