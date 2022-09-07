Buchanan Hauling & Rigging To Sponsor Young’s Motorsports at Kansas Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 7, 2022) – Young’s Motorsports announced today that Buchanan Hauling & Rigging will be the primary sponsor of their No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kaz Grala for Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Buchanan Hauling & Rigging was established in 1996 with one truck, two trailers and dreams to supply quality transportation at a fair market rate, build long-lasting business relationships and provide high-quality jobs to drivers and owner-operators.

The one-race deal will be Buchanan’s first appearance in NASCAR.

“We love introducing new sponsors to the sport of NASCAR, said Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young. “What Geary and Becky have done with their business over the years is amazing and their organizational and family values align nicely with ours.”

The Buchanan Advantage is comprised of sound, ethical business practices performed by professionals who adhere to our safety pledge: “Setting the Standard for Safety One Mile at a Time.”

Geary Buchanan, founder of Buchanan Hauling & Rigging is ecstatic about seeing his company’s emblem on the hood of a NASCAR truck.

“I never would have imagined this,” Buchanan offered. “It shows hard work and answering the phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year certainly pays off. We recently expanded our hauling & rigging services into a full-service logistics company so we are handling all types of commodities, projects, and freight moves throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Our logistics group has the expertise, technology, and industry contacts to manage shipments of any size, frequency and instance.”

For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The Kansas Lottery 200 (134 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Qualifying will follow immediately beginning at 2:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).