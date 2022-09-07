Hamsters USA Partners with Smith in Kansas

No. 38 Team Looks to Add Fourth Win in 2022

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 6, 2022) – Hamsters USA, one of the largest motorcycle groups in the United States, most known for their fundraising efforts to charitable organizations, will partner with Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team this weekend. Smith and the No. 38 team head back to Kansas Speedway for the final race in the ‘Round of 10’ in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. This partnership with the Hamsters helped raise over $500,000.00 dollars for the children’s hospitals of South Dakota and Life Scape.

Kansas is the site of Smith’s most recent win of 2022, leading the No. 38 Ford team to a dominate victory in May. Smith is confident the team is prepared to defend that win.

“Kansas is one of my favorite tracks that we go to,” Smith stated. “When I saw that we go back in the playoffs, I knew that it would be a good shot for us to capitalize on another win. We had a great truck there in May. I believe that we can recreate that dominance this weekend.”

Smith, who currently sits 46-points above the playoff cutline, looks ahead to focus on the tricky track that await in the ‘Round of Eight’

“It is great to have a buffer going into the next round of the playoffs,” said Smith. “Next round is going to be tough. With Bristol and Talladega back-to-back this year, we are really going work hard to keep these points and hopefully find victory lane.”

Smith and the No. 38 team will race at Kansas Speedway on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.