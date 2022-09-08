How To Find The Best Site For Your Motor Racing Bets In Kansas

Finding the right site, one that suits all your needs, can be tricky. With so many sportsbooks vying for a piece of the market, their primary goal is to entice new customers by offering super-exciting welcome bonuses and promotions. We’ll be taking a look at what makes some sites a better option than their competitors.

How to Choose the Best Site

The launch of legalized sports betting within the state may not be effective until September 1, however, there are still plenty of online sportsbooks available for motor racing fans in Kansas. This guide will help you find the ideal site to suit your individual needs by looking at the key attributes on offer.

Betting Apps

In this modern-day society, many of us conduct our banking, shopping, and entertainment transactions online. Open up your smartphone or tablet and you’ll see just how many apps you use without even thinking about it. We need convenience, ease of use, and lightning transactions whilst being on the move.

Kansas betting apps offer you all of this and more. Rather than waiting in line to place a bet, you can get it all done, in seconds, online. The top betting apps will offer easy navigation, multiple betting options, secure payouts, live streaming, and countless sports to choose from.

Kansas betting apps are available from Google Play or the Apple Store and they download in seconds. You can register and verify your account through the mobile app, just follow the on-screen instructions.

Is Kansas Sports Betting Legal?

Before you launch into our guide, there’ll be a burning question on your lips, “Is Kansas sports betting legal?” Well, ponder no more, the simple answer to your question is, yes! Finally, after years of legal wrangling (plus a whirlwind few months!), the Sunflower State is the latest to legalize sports betting.

The Kansas sports betting bill was introduced in 2021, however, it required several amendments. In March 2022, Kansas House voted 88−36 in favor of passing SB 84. It returned to Senate and, on April 29, the bill was approved by a 21−13 vote.

Governor Laura Kelly signed the bill on May 12 and it became effective as of July 1. The official launch has been set for September 1, 2022, which gives ample time for operators to complete the regulatory paperwork and obtain the necessary licenses.

Kansas Lottery owns four retail casinos within the state, which are all regulated by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. On their individual licenses, each casino can host three online sports betting skins, which could mean up to twelve Kansas betting apps in total.

It’s worth mentioning that Kansas Speedway plays host to a variety of events, including the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. As a result, motor racing is a big hit in the Sunflower State, so it’s extremely likely that it will be a popular choice for online sports bettors.

Deposits & Withdrawals

Top sports betting sites will offer multiple payment options for deposits and withdrawals. Popular methods include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Play+, PayPal, and Skrill. It’s advisable to check what options are available before signing up. Deposits should be free and withdrawals speedy.

Safety & Security

For a safe and fair gambling experience, the online sportsbook that you choose should be licensed and regulated by a recognized gaming authority such as the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. Secure sites will utilize top-spec SSL encryption technology to safeguard all of your data and financial transactions.

Variety of Sports

Even though your top priority may be to find the best site for betting on motor racing events, it’s still great to have alternative options if you fancy a change. Many of the top-ranked online sportsbooks will offer a decent variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, tennis, horse racing, and golf.

Bonuses & Promotions

In such a competitive market, new player bonuses and promotions can be a real game-changer. Most sites will offer an enticing welcome bonus to kickstart your journey and promotional perks to keep you coming back for more. These may include deposit matches, free bets, cashback, enhanced odds, and loyalty bonuses.

Betting Options

Some sites will allow you to continue placing bets after an event has started (live betting), and most will offer a variety of betting options and odds. For motorsports betting, you’ll be looking for options like win bet, place bet, and podium finish, but for other sports, you’ll want a variety of options and decent odds can be a deal-breaker.

Customer Support

For those rare times that things go awry, one thing you’ll need is decent customer service. Check on player forums for feedback on the customer support team. You’ll want it to be readily available through various channels, for example, email or Live Chat 24/7, and for it to be responsive and knowledgeable.