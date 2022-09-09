Search
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Title Contenders Gather at Iconic Pebble Beach

Portland GP - 2022 - INDYCAR

MONTEREY, Calif. (Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) – The five NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers still in contention to lift the Astor Challenge Cup made an early-morning pit stop Thursday at one of golf’s most iconic locations – the 17th green at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Team Penske drivers Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin were joined by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson for a fitting photo at Pebble’s “Turn for the Championship.” They were flanked by the Astor Challenge Cup and scenic Stillwater Cove.

Pebble Beach, the No. 1-rated public golf course in America and home to some of golf’s greatest championships and champions, sits down the road from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the location of the season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES (live, 2:40 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC).

Power leads the championship standings by 20 points over Newgarden and Dixon, with Ericsson 39 points back in fourth and McLaughlin 41 points back in fifth. Power can clinch his second series crown with a finish of third or better Sunday. With just 41 points separating five drivers, this is INDYCAR’s closest championship race in 19 years.



