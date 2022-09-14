Dean Thompson – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics | Bristol Motor Speedway (200 Laps / 106.6 Miles)

Thursday, September 15 | Bristol, Tenn. | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on Thursday night’s race at Bristol: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is looking forward to going back to Bristol this week after our strong run there back in April. We’re confident in the Chevrolet Silverado that our team has been working on over the past few weeks and hopefully we can run a few spots better Thursday night to have us competing for a top-10.”

Thompson at Bristol Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday night and his first on the concrete surface. He ran to a 16th-place finish after starting 27th on the dirt in April.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado Thursday night at Bristol.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com