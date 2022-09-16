Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Bristol Motor Speedway

Track; Bristol Motor Speedway- Oval (.5-Mile)

Race: Food City 300; 300 Laps –85/85/130; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Friday; September 16, 2022 7:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Myatt Snider; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Myatt Snider – No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Bristol Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After technical inspection on Friday morning, Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will hit the half-mile high banked concrete oval nicknamed “The Last Great Coliseum” at 2:35 PM ET on Friday afternoon for a brief 20-minute practice session. NXS practice will be split into two different groups, Snider is scheduled to be a part of the second group. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App.

– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 3:10 PM ET, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport team will line up to qualify for starting position in the Food City 300. In 2022, short-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. Snider will roll off 25th for his qualifying laps based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 41 cars entered, three cars will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will also air LIVE on the NBC Sports App.

– Bristol Motor Speedway Stats; Friday’s NXS Food City 300 will mark Snider’s fourth NXS start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Snider’s NXS debut at the famous half-mile oval situated in the mountains of East Tennessee, would come in the Covid-19 scheduled event in June of 2020. Starting in the 22nd position, Snider would quickly work his way to the front on a track that has traditionally been hard to pass on. Making the car better on each pit stop Snider would work his way into the Top-5 where he would finish with a hard earned fifth-place finish. The return for Snider in the Fall did not fare like the Spring after starting in the 29th position an engine would expire on Lap-31 of 300 resulting in a 35th place finish.

The Food City 300 in the Fall of 2021, would see Snider have a good qualifying effort starting in the 17th spot and much like his first NXS race at Bristol would quickly move into the Top-10 and would work on making the car better with each pit stop. At the end of the 300-laps Snider would be credited with an eighth-place finish. In his three previous starts at Bristol, Snider holds an average finish of 16.0.

Featured Partners

TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit TaxSlayer.com.

Bommarito Automotive Group; Celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 1000 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 103 to Bristol Motor Speedway for Snider to compete with in the Food City 300. No. 103 last competed for JAR Bommarito Autosport during the West coast swing of Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nev. during March of 2022. After returning to the JAR Bommaritio Autosport race shop No. 103 was converted for a intermediate car to a short track car and will make its debut at Bristol.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last four NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. In its NXS series debut in 2021 the No. 31 NXS Chevrolet Camaro SS drove to five Top-Five and six Top-10 finishes with various drivers in the seat. In 2022, JAR Bommarito Autosport fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 for driver Myatt Snider, and the No. 32 for various drivers on a part-time basis. JAR Bommarito Autosport also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select races in the NCWTS.