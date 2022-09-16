Kris Wright – NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes: Bristol Motor Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 68 HUMMER EV Chevrolet Camaro SS

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Food City 300

Date: Friday, September 16

Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Track Description: 0.533 mile

Race: 300 laps / 159.9 miles

The Bullring Facts … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) track debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Pittsburgh, Pa., – native has two previous starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on September 16, 2021, and in the ARCA Menards Series East on September 17, 2020. In addition, he has a Bristol Motor Speedway dirt appearance from earlier this season.

On Board … Family-owned and operated, Wright Chevrolet is on the Brandonbilt Motorsports No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro SS. As a respected Wexford dealer serving the Pittsburgh, Cranberry and Beaver areas, Wright Automotive Group’s six locations carry an extensive inventory of new and used luxury cars and SUVs, including the GMC HUMMER EV. The GMC HUMMER EV lineup is driven by GM’s Ultium Platform, which enables unprecedented off-road capability, extraordinary on-road performance and an immersive driving experience designed to put occupants at the center of every moment.

Short Track Stats: This Friday, September 16, will mark Kris Wright’s short track (less than one mile in length) debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series when he takes to the track at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 28-year-old also has five combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on short tracks.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 68 HUMMER EV Chevrolet Camaro SS for Brandonbilt Motorsports

On the Bristol Motor Speedway:

“I am eager to get to the Bristol Motor Speedway with some momentum from last weekend at the Kansas Speedway. I am excited to get to practice, and finally log some laps after the incident in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event last year. This past week, I have been working with some people to put me in a good short-track rhythm for this insanely fast half mile.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Bristol Motor Speedway … The organization posted a team-best seventh place with driver Brandon Brown on June 1, 2020, at the historic facility, forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The six previous starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway have earned Brandonbilt Motorsports an overall average starting position of 18.3 and an average finish of 17.7.

Brandonbilt Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 135 starts with five drivers. Brandonbilt Motorsports has collected one victory (Brandon Brown, 2021: Talladega), six top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes and has logged an average starting position of 19.5 and an average finishing position of 19.4.

BRANDONBILT MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Catch the Action … The Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast on the USA Network starting with the NASCAR Xfinity Series: Countdown to Green at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:00 p.m. (ET). Qualifying for the 26th event of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will air on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on the USA Network.