Toyota driver Sammy Smith earns two ARCA titles in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (September 15, 2022) – Camry driver Sammy Smith won two ARCA Menards Series titles with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday evening. Smith claimed his second consecutive ARCA East title, while also walking away with his first Sioux Chief Showdown championship as well.

The 18-year-old has delivered consistent race results across all ARCA Menards Series racing action this season. In ARCA East competition, Smith won five of the seven events, with top-five finishes in the balance. In the 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown title chase, the Toyota development driver has scored top-five finishes in every start, with victories at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway in June, the Milwaukee Mile in August and Bristol Motor Speedway this evening.

“Sammy has consistently run up front since first competing in ARCA competition just one season ago,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “We are happy to help him celebrate these accomplishments and look forward watching him continue to grow as part of the Toyota Racing driver development program.”

Along with his ARCA success this season, Smith also made his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as the Iowa-native has run several events for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He recently earned his first stage win and top-five finish at Watkins Glen International in August.

Smith drives a Toyota Camry for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in ARCA competition. This is the first two ARCA championships for KBM. Smith is the sixth Toyota driver to win the ARCA East title, and second to win two consecutive championships. He joins a list that includes Ryan Truex (2009 and 2010), Max Gresham (2011), Kyle Larson (2012), Harrison Burton (2017) and Tyler Ankrum (2018).

