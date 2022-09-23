SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY UNVEILS 2023 SEASON SCHEDULE; OTHER SPECIAL EVENTS TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER

By Joe Chandler

Director, Public Relations

South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON, VA…..South Boston Speedway has unveiled its 2023 season schedule of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events, a slate that features 12 event dates for its four regular NASCAR racing divisions and includes three special events.

South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears said additional special events and promotions will be announced after details are finalized.

“The 2022 season was outstanding as we celebrated the track’s 65th anniversary, returned the speedway to primetime TV, hosted the SRX series, had an epic July Fourth race to kick off the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown and much more,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “We look forward to continuing that momentum into the 2023 season and we cannot thank our fans, race teams, sponsors, and other stakeholders enough for making the 2022 season a huge success. The 2023 season will be another stellar year of racing and we are providing the bulk of our 2023 schedule now. We still have several other special events and promotions that we are working on for the upcoming season, and those will be announced throughout the off-season.”

The speedway will open its 2023 NASCAR racing season on Saturday afternoon, March 18, one week after the track’s annual Open Practice/Media Day event, which is set for Saturday, March 11.

South Boston Speedway’s March 18 season-opener will feature the speedway’s four regular NASCAR racing divisions, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

The second event on South Boston Speedway’s 2023 schedule is the first of three special events listed on the schedule. That event is scheduled for April Fool’s Day, Saturday afternoon, April 1, and features the powerful, open-wheel cars of the SMART Modified Tour. The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division is also featured on that date, which will be the last of the track’s early-season afternoon racing events. Other divisions participating in that event will be announced later.

South Boston Speedway’s crown jewel pre-Fourth of July Late Model Stock Car Division event, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200, the kickoff race for the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series, is set for Saturday night, July 1.

The track’s Limited Sportsman, Pure Stock and Hornets divisions will also be in action that night. A practice day and fan fest are slated for the day before on Friday, June 30.

“This year’s event featured one of the most exciting and dramatic finishes fans have seen at South Boston Speedway in many years and we are expecting the 2023 event to be just as exciting,” Brashears said. “We also had a lot of fun with the Fan Fest that followed the practice day, and are looking forward to hosting that again in 2023.”

The third special event shown on the schedule is the South Boston 270 on Saturday night, August 19. Details surrounding that event which will include the Late Model Stock Car and Limited Sportsman Divisions will be announced at a later date.

South Boston Speedway’s first night race of the 2023 season is scheduled for Saturday night, April 22. All four of the track’s regular NASCAR racing divisions will be in action that night.

The track will close out its 2023 season of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series points races with Championship Night on Saturday night, September 2, with an event featuring the track’s four NASCAR racing divisions.

The latest news and updates for fans and competitors can be found on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY TENTATIVE 2023 SCHEDULE

(Start Times In Parenthesis):

Saturday, March 11 – Open Practice/Media Day (10 A.M.-5 P.M.)

Saturday, March 18 – Season Opener – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (2 P.M.)

Saturday, April 1 – Fool’s Rush 291 – SMART Open-Wheel Modifieds, Late Model Stock Car, Other Divisions (Start Time TBA)

Saturday, April 22– NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, May 6 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, May 13 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, June 3 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, June 17 – Prelude To The 200 – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (7 P.M.)

Friday, June 30 – Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Practice Day & Fan Fest

Saturday, July 1 – Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200/ Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Kickoff – Late Model Stock Car 200, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets PLUS Fireworks (7 P.M.)

Saturday, July 15 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, Aug. 5 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Race Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (7 P.M.)

Saturday, Aug. 19 – South Boston 270 – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, other divisions TBA (7 P.M.)

Saturday, Sept. 2 – NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Championship Night – Late Model Stock Car, Budweiser Limited Sportsman, Southside Disposal Pure Stock, Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets (7 P.M.)

### NOTE – Special Events In Boldface



OTHER 2023 EVENTS ARE TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER