CHEVROLET NCS: Tyler Reddick Gets Third Win of 2022 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR CUP SERIES

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 500

TEAM CHEVY RACE WINNER QUOTE & NOTES

SEPTEMBER 25, 2022

TYLER REDDICK GETS THIRD WIN OF 2022 AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Chevrolet’s 17th NCS Win of the Season

· Tyler Reddick recorded his third NASCAR Cup Series win of 2022, taking the checkered flag in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

· The win is Reddick’s third career victory in 104 NASCAR Cup Series starts; and his first on an oval track in NASCAR’s premier series.

· Reddick’s victory marks Chevrolet’s 16th all-time NASCAR Cup Series win at Texas Motor Speedway, with Chevrolet now leading all manufacturers in wins at the 1.5-mile Texas venue.

· With 30 NASCAR Cup Series races complete, the Camaro ZL1 now sits at a manufacturer-leading 17 wins this season.

· The winningest brand in NASCAR, Chevrolet now has 831 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories.

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 LENOVO/THINKEDGE CAMARO ZL1, Race Winner Quick Quote:

All this group has been through and yet here they are still winning races and still a team. How about the Texas race fans who stayed here through this long night of racing and Tyler Reddick brings it home to Victory Lane. With all the tire issues, how worried were you on the final run because you went so long on this set of Goodyears?

“I was extremely worried, I’m not going to lie. Unfortunately, just about every time we’ve had fast cars, we’ve had some tire problems. That last run, the right sides were vibrating really, really hard there.

I was just trying to maximize and use the gap that I built over Joey (Logano) just in case. I mean, every time we’ve had a strong car, we’ve been bit by something, man.

Just really proud to be able to get this Lenovo Chevy to Victory Lane. They were at Auto Club earlier this year. They deserve to go to get to Victory Lane. We got them there.”

How did this team stay together through all the adversity this year?

“Well, it was tough. I mean, two points. Every spot matters in this deal. We just had two tough races. We brought a really fast car at Darlington. We were leading at Kansas when we broke and fell out early. It’s tough.

This will make that, the pain of not making it through, a little bit easier. Even though, yes, it would have locked us into the Round of 8. We’re winning races. That’s what we’ll keep trying to do.”

How about the Texas race fans?

“It was a hot one. Thank you fans who came out. I really appreciate it. This is a tough race, 500 miles here. Not an easy feat. I know it wasn’t easy on you guys, as well.

So great to be able to win here in a Cup car. Been close a few times. Let’s go!”





