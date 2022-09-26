RCR NCS Post Race Report: Texas-2

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 True Velocity Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Earn Stage Points During Strong Texas Motor Speedway Run

Finish: 17th

Start: 7th

Points: 14th

“We had a really fast True Velocity Chevrolet tonight at Texas Motor Speedway, so thanks to everyone at RCR and ECR for working hard to give us great equipment. We led the field in practice on Saturday, had a decent starting spot and were strong for a lot of the race. It was nice to lead some laps and earn some stage points. Strategy just didn’t play our way. We lost some track position at the end of the race and it was really hard to make it up. Congratulations to Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 team on the win.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Team Earn Third Victory of 2022 with Texas Motor Speedway Win

Finish: 1st

Start: 4th

Points: 13th

“It was a hot one today at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet. Thank you to all of the fans who came out. I really appreciate it. This is a tough race, 500 miles here. Not an easy feat. I know it wasn’t easy on the fans, as well. I was extremely worried about my tires at the end of the race, I’m not going to lie. Unfortunately, just about every time we’ve had fast cars, we’ve had some tire problems. During the last run, the right sides were vibrating really, really hard. I was just trying to maximize and use the gap that I built over Joey Logano, just in case. I mean, every time we’ve had a strong car, we’ve been bit by something, so I’m just really proud to be able to get the Lenovo Chevy to Victory Lane. The win makes the pain of not making it through to the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs a little bit easier. Winning races. That’s what we’ll keep trying to do.” -Tyler Reddick