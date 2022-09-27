NTE/SSR Strives for Strong WeatherTech Finale Finish at Petit Le Mans

BRASELTON, Ga., (September 27, 2022) — Dallas-based NTE Sport/SSR is in the south this week for the grand finish to the 2022 WeatherTech Championship season. Trio Don Yount, Jaden Conwright, and Marco Holzer rejoin together for the 10-hour endurance race and 25th Anniversary of the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road America in the GTD No. 42 Huracan GT3 Evo.

“We’re aiming for a strong finish in the Petit Le Mans,” said NTE Sport owner Paul Mata. “We’ve all poured our hearts into this season, and we haven’t yet had the results that match the effort and pace we have had. We have a great lineup and any attrition withstanding, I know we have what it takes to get to the front of the highly competitive GTD class.”

Yount remains hungry for his first Petit Le Mans win after coming close in 2017 with a second-place result in the PC class with BAR1 Motorsports. Holzer last competed in the event in 2014, where he secured the victory for Team Falken Tire, racing alongside full-season drivers Wolf Henzler and Bryan Sellers.

Conwright, winner of the IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship, is wrapping up a compelling season of driver development. Accomplishments including his first professional pole position, earned within the NTE Sport Super Trofeo program, lend to the strength of the pairing NTE Sport and Conwright have with each other.

Last year, the team finished ninth at the 10-hour endurance event, after starting in a well-earned second place position and enduring a tough battle to the checkered flag.

Though the group has built momentum across the 2021 season, they have endured heartbreaking endurance results at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, and the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. With Yount, Conwright, and Holzer all sharing top-10 finishes at the Petit Le Mans across their driving history, their combined experience and teamwork from this season coupled with mechanical developments made to the No. 42 GTD Lamborghini provide promising chances of a podium.

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is a 12-turn, 2.54-mile world-class course situated on a sprawling 750 acres in the heart of stock-car country. Also known for its family-friendly atmosphere, kids 12 & under are always free entry. Yount, Conwright, and Holzer will be competing against a field of 15 other GTD entries while navigating four other classes (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, and GTD PRO) containing an additional 32 cars. Racing begins on Saturday, October 1 at 12:10 pm EST with flag-to-flag coverage on Peacock.

EVENT SCHEDULE | All Times Eastern

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

9:50am – 11:20am – WeatherTech Championship Practice 1

2:55pm – 4:25pm – WeatherTech Championship GTD Practice 2

7:30pm – 9:00pm – WeatherTech Championship Practice 3

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

11:00am – 12:00pm – WeatherTech Driver Autograph Session

3:40 pm – 3:55 pm – WeatherTech Championship GTD Qualifying

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

9:15 am – 9:35 am – WeatherTech Championship Warm Up

12:10 pm – 10:10 pm – 25th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans

DRIVER QUOTES

Don Yount

Heading to the season finale we have a strong car and strong co-drivers. We have had solid performances and some bad luck and are ready to have it all come together. NTE/SSR and Paul have the car ready. Let’s see what we can do in Atlanta.

Jaden Conwright

The 2022 season has been a good year with a lot of ups and downs, but I’m looking forward to finishing strong this weekend at Motul Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta is the second of two tracks that I visited in 2021, so I’m very much looking forward to revisiting a circuit that I’m already familiar with. The race will be intense in itself, but these potential poor weather conditions are going to make things even more difficult. It’ll be a hard-fought event, but I have the best team behind me and Don and Marco in the car alongside me.

Marco Holzer

I’m super happy to be back at Road Atlanta since my last time in 2014 when I won with Falken Tire, driving with Wolf Henzler and Bryan Sellers. I’m really looking forward to being back. It’s such a great event. I hope this rain will stay away, and we can have a clean race. Our goal is to finish the season on a high note after some bad luck.

About NTE Sport

NTE Sport is based in Dallas, Texas, and first raced in 2020. Owner Paul Mata has been in the industry for over 20 years before starting his own team and has always focused on bringing together a diverse group of individuals to provide new opportunities and bring new people into the sport. Past female drivers include Sheena Monk and Ashley Freiberg, and drivers from diverse racial backgrounds include Ryan Nash, Jaden Conwright, and Kerong Li. Dedicated to bringing highly skilled individuals from various backgrounds, NTE Sport aims to continue to make North American sports car racing a fun, welcoming, supportive environment while participating in the most competitive series in North America.

About Star Spangled Racing

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Star Spangled Racing is a newer sports car racing team, established in 2020 by first-generation immigrant Tiger Tari from Turkey. Tari is an accomplished businessman, race car driver, and philanthropist with big motorsport ambitions. Star Spangled Racing provides driving opportunities in the USA and Europe. Follow on Instagram here.

About Southwest Funding

Southwest Funding began operations in 1993 under the name Dallas Residential Mortgage. We enjoyed great success early on and before long we were serving the entire state of Texas. This growth caused us to change our name to Texas Residential Mortgage.

As we continued to grow and thrive in the industry, Texas Residential Mortgage was changed to Southwest Funding to better accommodate our growing business in other states.

Today we’re still thriving, thanks in part to happy customers who have spread the word about what our company is doing to help borrowers get a home loan that fits their situation in an enjoyable and timely way. www.southwestfunding.com

Lamborghini Dallas

Lamborghini Dallas has earned the Highest Rated Lamborghini Dealer in the United States award by DealerRater 10 years in a row. With a state-of-the-art showroom, factory-certified service facility, parts depot, and a team of master technicians, Lamborghini Dallas is dedicated to the legacy of the famed raging bull. As a member of Boardwalk Auto Group, we cultivate a focus on top-flight performance. It’s the driving force behind every nameplate we represent, every car we maintain, and every customer we have the privilege to serve. Performance. It’s what we do.

Group A Apparel

We are an action sports apparel brand for the adrenaline minded athlete. Focused on Functional Fitness, Motorsport, Surf, Snow, Skydiving, etc., we aim to support and grow the ever evolving ecosystem of global action/adventure sports.

Website: www.GroupAapparel.com

Instagram: @GroupAapparel