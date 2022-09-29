Aidan Fassnacht Ready to Close Out Successful Mazda MX-5 Cup Rookie Season With Sword Performance at Road Atlanta

Fassnacht Will Pilot the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 In Final Doubleheader of the 2022 Season

BRASELTON, Georgia (September 28, 2022) – A successful rookie season for Aidan Fassnacht and the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 has just one doubleheader remaining, this week at Road Atlanta, September 28 – 30. This week’s race event, a precursor to the Petit Le Mans endurance race, features Thursday and Friday sprints for the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup.

Thursday’s 45-minute race begins at 1:50 p.m. ET, with Friday’s taking the green flag at 9:50 a.m. ET. Both races can be seen live, streaming on IMSA.com and RACER.com.

Fassnacht enters the doubleheader with significant milestones during his first season as a professional racer. The 19-year-old marched to his first podium finish at Watkins Glen during just the seventh race of the season, and then backed it up one day later in Round Eight with his first career win. In the last race event at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR), the Boston College sophomore sat on pole position for both races.

Rounds 13 and 14 of the season have an added element this week, as the effects of weather from Hurricane Ian remain up in the air for the track just north of Atlanta. That could play to Fassnacht’s advantage, however, as he is very familiar with the 2.54-mile circuit.

“Road Atlanta is definitely my favorite track in the country,” Fassnacht said. “I’ve had the opportunity to race it several times, including in an MX-5 Cup car at the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout, and it honestly gets better every time. With the amount of elevation changes and unique passing opportunities, it can’t help but be full of character. I have high hopes for this weekend, as I Road Atlanta is not only my favorite track but also my best, as its high commitment and technical flow sections play to my strengths well.”

The final two races give Fassnacht one final opportunity to crack the top 10 in the season-long point standings. He currently sits 14th in his McCumbee McAleer Motorsports (MMR) prepared Mazda.

“While this year has been a success, I’m still out of contention for the championship,” he said.”I still haven’t proven what I’m fully capable of. I’m still hungry. My goal is to win out here at Road Atlanta, nothing less. With MMR putting a fantastic car underneath me and Sword Performance keeping me hydrated, I’d say that is fully within the realm of possibility. I’m looking to make a statement this weekend heading into whatever is next in my career.”

Wednesday afternoon’s qualifying included technical difficulties, and as a result Fassnacht will start Thursday’s race 19th on the 25-car grid. The start is reminiscent of his Watkins Glen win, which came from the rear of the field.

In honor of the season finale, Fassnacht’s partners at Sword Performance – The Leader In Healthy Hydration – is offering a 20 percent discount on products ordered through www.DrinkSword.com with the code RACE20 at checkout. This includes SHIELD Zero, a revolutionary all-natural zero sugar, zero artificial sweetener electrolyte hydration drink, that tastes light and refreshing without the junk. Packed with the same balanced electrolyte profile and natural ingredients found in SHIELD, the real fruit flavors of SHIELD Zero satisfy and help prevent hydration all day long without creating digestive issues.

The Road Atlanta finale gets underway for Fassnacht, Sword Performance and the entire MX-5 Cup field on Wednesday, September 28, with two practice sessions and qualifying at 3:45 p.m. Thursday’s race begins at 1:50 p.m., with Friday’s season finale at 9:50 a.m. ET live on IMSA.com and Racer.com.

About Sword Performance: Sword Performance, Inc. is an American manufacturer of performance hydration beverages, built around a system of proprietary electrolyte replacement products and heat stress subject expertise. Sword Performance Inc. was founded with a purpose: to provide great-tasting, effective hydration to hard-working men and women everywhere. From stadium lights to job sites, Sword Performance hydration products are designed to work with the body to battle dehydration and fatigue. More information can be found at www.DrinkSword.com.

About Aidan Fassnacht: A second-generation professional racecar driver, 19-year-old Aidan Fassnacht is conducting the 2022 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup for McCumbee McAleer Racing (MMR) in the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 Cup. Fassnacht, a student at Boston College, raced a Spec Miata in Regional and National Sports Car Club of America events for two seasons before taking on the Spec MX-5 Challenge in 2021, earning a slot in the prestigious Mazda Shootout before signing with MMR for his 2022 rookie campaign.