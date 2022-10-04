Seize the Opportunity within the NASCAR 2022 Cup Series

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series continues to be full of drama and excitement for fans and is moving to Concord, North Carolina this weekend for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. This race will be the fifth time in history the Charlotte Motor Speedway is used for the NASCAR Cup Series continuing its unique contribution to the track roster.

This weekend’s race will undoubtedly echo the brilliance of last weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. With the series coming to a close soon, it’s time to take your motorsports knowledge and use it for your gain.

A popular method of maximizing the thrill and excitement for any given race weekend is motorsports bets. Many fans use their knowledge and experience to place secure bets on aspects like driver matchups, leaderboard positions, race outcomes, and more. The vast number of options available for each race makes the NASCAR Cup Series one of the most rewarding sportsbook outlets.

Important Insights

When making predictions for who and what to wager on, it’s great to know which statistics make the most secure bet. Below is a list of our most important statistics to keep an eye out for:

Driver History (Recent and Annual)

Track History and Previous Winners

Leaderboard Standings

Playoff Standings

Qualifying Times

Starting Position

Using last weekend’s race as an example, Chase Elliot was a great bet because he supports many of our key insights. He has shown he is proficient at winning many races this year and checks off many boxes with his recent driver history, leaderboard, and playoff standings. The downside of Elliot being such a standout driver this year is that the payouts are lower, but it still makes him an easy choice for a secure bet.

Looking toward next weekend’s race at Charlotte, bettors can see that Denny Hamlin won here earlier this year and is one of the top 5 in the standings (Track History, Previous Winner, and Standing). Another name that checks off the same insights as Hamlin is Kyle Larson making him another safe choice. It is also worth mentioning you can find betting odds to reinforce your conclusions a few days before any given race event online.

Finalizing Opportunity

Sportsbooks for the NASCAR Cup Series are a great way to become more involved in the NASCAR scene, and even newcomers can stand to win big with proper preparation. Even a little prep work can go a long way, and by using our list of insights, you can potentially find great success. Only five more races are happening this year for the series, and now is the best time to start looking at who has the best chance to take the championship trophy and bet accordingly. Make the 2022 NASCAR Cup series one to remember, but please do so responsibly!