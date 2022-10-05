RFK Weekly Advance | ROVAL

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | ROVAL

The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway is on tap on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend where Chris Buescher is coming off a third-place finish last fall. He has four-straight top-10s on road courses, while RFK has five Cup wins all-time on road courses.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at ROVAL

Sunday, Oct. 9 | 2 p.m. ET

NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Road Course Racing

Overall, RFK has 242 starts on road courses in the Cup Series with five wins, 84 top-10s and 40 top five finishes. RFK Cup drivers have a 17.5 average finish with 585 laps led.

Buescher’s Road Course Success

A year ago in this race Buescher ran inside the top-10 for much of the final stage and picked off five positions in the closing 20 laps to finish third, his now third top five on a road course. He has four-straight top-10s on road courses with finishes of ninth (Watkins Glen), 10th (Indy), sixth (Road America) and second (Sonoma).

In total, Buescher has a 15.4 average finish in road course action in the Cup Series in 25 starts with six overall top-10s.

Victories on the Road

Former RFK driver Carl Edwards was the last Jack Roush driver to go to victory lane on a road course, earning the win at Sonoma in 2014. Mark Martin, winner of the other four road course races in NCS action, also won at Sonoma in 1997, and went to victory lane at Watkins Glen in three straight races from 1993-95. On the Xfinity side, Edwards is responsible for three of the four victories, all in the 60 car, crossing the line first at Watkins Glen (2012), Road America (2010) and Montreal (2009). Chris Buescher also went to victory lane in the 60 in 2014 at Mid-Ohio.

By the Numbers at the ROVAL

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

8 0 1 1 0 767 3 20.0 26.8 1748.7 2 0 0 0 0 104 0 11.5 22.5 237.1

10 0 1 1 0 871 3 19.0 26.0 1985.8