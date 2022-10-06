Flying Lizard Motorsports Seeks Championship Titles at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., (October 5, 2022) – SRO America descends on Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the conclusion of the 2022 race season for the four series under the sanctioning body’s umbrella. Headed into the final event, Flying Lizard Motorsport stands to wrap up two championships: the GT America Powered by AWS, and the Pirelli GT4 America series with a pair of Aston Martin Vantage GT4 cars. Though Elias Sabo and the No. 8 Aston Martin are not in the hunt for the GT America title, Sabo and co-driver Andy Lee remain in the title hunt with their No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 in the GT4 America championship.

“This is a great event and a great way to finish out our successful season so far,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “To have a shot at the top spot in the championship is great. We are carrying such momentum into this weekend, and the entire team is excited. No matter what the outcome, it has been a great season, we are already talking about the off-season and what we need to do to prepare for 2023.”

On-track activities for the two support series begin on Thursday, October 6, hosting two practice sessions before qualifying and the first race on Friday, October 2. The second of four races (two for each series) will take place on Saturday, October 8, then the season will conclude with race three and four on Sunday, October 9. All races will stream live on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

GT America Powered by AWS

Improving with every race in the GT America series, Elias Sabo has found his stride, evidenced by his first career win in the series last month at Sebring International Raceway. With four top-five finishes to date, he has his first win and podium under his belt and will be a strong contender at the iconic track this weekend. The bronze-only series will host 26 entries this weekend, running the Grand Prix Road Course layout. The road course circuit holds 14 turns across 2.44 miles, utilizing the circuit’s large infield and legendary oval sections.

Pirelli GT4 America Powered by AWS

Though Flying Lizard Motorsport remains mathematically in the GT4 America championship, the team would need to finish well ahead of the NOLASPORT (Jason Hart and Scott Noble) and Premier Racing (Adam Adelson and Elliot Skeer) entries in both races in order to secure the team and driver titles. Hart and Noble lead the Lizard pairing by 33 points, while Adelson and Skeer sit 23 points ahead. A total of 25 points are awarded for each win, leaving 50 points up for grabs heading into the doubleheader weekend.

This season, the pair have improved their results in a series of threes, with three third-place finishes before securing three second-place finishes. With two races remaining, the momentum is on this duo’s side heading into the final two races of the season.

EVENT SCHEDULE | All Times Eastern

Thursday, October 6

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM GT America / GT4 America Bronze test

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM GT America Practice 1

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM GT4 America Practice 1

4:00 PM – 4:30 PM GT America Practice 2

5:30 PM – 6:15 PM GT4 America Practice 2

Friday, October 7

8:30 AM – 8:45 AM GT America Qualifying

9:45 AM – 10:00 AM GT4 America Qualifying 1

10:05 AM – 10:20 AM GT4 America Qualifying 2

3:55 PM – 4:35 PM GT America Race 1

Saturday, October 8

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM GT4 America Race 1

Sunday, October 9

9:00 AM – 9:40 AM GT America Race 2

Live Race Stream: YouTube.com/GTWorld

DRIVER QUOTES

Elias Sabo

No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4

We are looking forward to finishing the season strong in Indianapolis. We have really come together as a team over the course of the year and our finishes keep getting better with each race weekend. We are looking forward to continuing our momentum this weekend at the most historic track on our circuit.

Andy Lee

No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4

It has been a very long time since I’ve headed into the final weekend with a shot at the title! Elias, the crew, and I are ready for the challenge!

