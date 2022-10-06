What to Know When Going for Your First NASCAR Track Side Event

If you are a NASCAR fan and you have only been watching the sport on TV, you’re missing out on a lot of fun. The trackside experience is a lot more exhilarating. Once you have your first live event, you might never want to catch it on the screen again. You will need to make a few preparations before heading for the race. Here are a few tips you need to know if you want to have the most enjoyable time when you finally visit the track.



Bring Your Drinks and Food

You might need to do some research on what the track allows. But if there are no rules against it, it is best to carry your food and drinks. The prices might be a bit high. And besides that, you do not want to stand in long lines or have trouble getting back to your seat.



Carry Earplugs

When watching NASCAR on your TV, it might not seem as loud. At the live event, you must deal with the screaming of all the fans rooting for their favorite racers. You will need earplugs or a good set of noise-canceling headphones. That way, you do not have to worry about migraines or ringing ears.



Arrive Early

Arriving at the track before everyone else is another pro tip. If you drive to the event, you will need to find parking in the best spots. Also, you can expect to see many people at such an event. The best way to avoid the crowds at the gates is to ensure you arrive 3 hours before time. During this time, you can check out the NASCAR hauls and see how the car shipping happens. You can also use your head start to soak up the sounds and the site around the track. That way, you are not overwhelmed by the sudden burst of activities.



Keep a Safe Distance

If you happen to have passes allowing you near the garage area and the pit road, you need to be careful. Here, you will see pitch crew members working and moving tires all over the place. Always be mindful enough to step aside to avoid getting in their way. Fans can view the pre-race and race activities from the garage and the pit areas. But you always need to pay attention. If you are with friends or family, make sure you stay together. While watching the action from a close range, it is easy to lose focus. And it is easy to get lost while soaking everything in.



Don’t be Shy

NASCAR tracks are always busy. And people are constantly moving from one place to the next. That means if you have a chance to talk to a driver or ask for a photograph, you need to act quickly. Many drivers have no issue with fans asking for a quick selfie or an autograph. But do your best not to get in their way because they might be hurrying to make an appearance somewhere.



Try to Leave Early

After such an action-packed event, you do not want a hassle driving out of state. Most racers never have to deal with the hassle of traffic. After all, auto transport services cater to their vehicles. But for fans, you must consider your journey back home. It is okay to stay for the whole event if you live around the track area. However, if you are driving to the event from out of state, it is best to leave early. That way, you do not have to deal with the horrible traffic.



Wrapping Up

The whole experience might sound like it is hectic. But it is a fun experience you will remember for years. And who knows? You might end up frequenting the tracks each time you get the chance.