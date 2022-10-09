Kaulig Giving™ Helps Daniel Hemric Grant Additional Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 9, 2022) – Kaulig Giving™ has joined Daniel Hemric in supporting local Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students by contributing to Hemric’s Be The Change Scholarship endowment. By doing so, the annual scholarship, seeded in 2019, will be awarded to two students in 2022.

“We started Kaulig Giving™ in 2018 to support many different causes just like Daniel’s Be the Change scholarship,” said Matt Kaulig, Kaulig Racing team owner and Executive Chairman of Kaulig Giving™. “Helping students to further their education and pursue their passion is something many of the organizations we are involved in advocate for. Daniel being a part of the Kaulig Racing family made this an easy decision for us to get involved in ‘Be the Change’ and support the community he grew up in.”

Through the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation, the scholarship is available to a student from Cabarrus or Rowan County that qualifies for financial aid and has chosen a field of study in motorsports, welding, or mechanical engineering.

“I can’t say thank you enough to Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Giving™ for their donation to the Be The Change Scholarship,” said Hemric, who drives the No. 11 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing. “Kenzie and I started this scholarship to help folks like us, because if not for racing, pursing a certification at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College would’ve been a great career path for me. Thanks to Kaulig Giving, this year we’re going to be able to help two students pursue that dream.”

“We are grateful for the incredible generosity of Kaulig Giving™ and Daniel and Kenzie Hemric,” said Sarah Devlin, Chief Officer of Governance, Advancement, and Community Relations of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Their investment in our students makes it possible for them to achieve their dreams and provide a better life for themselves and their families. The combined gift doubled the Daniel Hemric Be the Change Endowment, exponentially growing the number of students who benefit from their generosity while preparing them for the immediate job needs in our area and those of the future.“

Scholarships are provided through the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation and students enrolled at Rowan Cabarrus Community College can discover more information about The Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship online at www.rccc.edu/foudnation/apply-for-scholarships or by email at foundation@rccc.edu.

About Kaulig Giving

Since 2018, Kaulig Giving™ has partnered with more than 200 nonprofit organizations in Northeast Ohio and beyond to create a lasting impact for children and families. As an integral part of the Kaulig Companies Charitable Giving Programs, Kaulig Giving continues to help support the well-being of children and families through direct giving, community involvement, and partnerships with like-minded organizations. To learn more about Kaulig Giving and its current partners and projects, visit https://www.kauliggiving.com.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.