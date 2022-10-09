RCR NXS Post Race Report: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Late-Race Bump Spoils Solid Run by Sheldon Creed and the Whelen Chevrolet Team at the ROVAL

Finish: 16th

Start: 4th

Points: 14th

“We had good speed and would have been third at worst and that’s a good thing to take away from today. I felt like we did our job all day. We ran no worse than fifth the whole race. The strategy played out awesome and we were able to lead laps in our Whelen Chevrolet. We struggled on the short runs today but I thought after like five laps I settled in and the lap times leveled out with the 54 (Ty Gibbs) and 16 (AJ Allmendinger). We just never got green flag runs at the end and then we get turned running third (Lap 58 of 72). I went to the back but we had fresh tires and came back up to 16th. All those guys in the back lose their minds at the end. You’re trying to make passes without tearing your race car up but it’s a mess and it’s so hard to get by them. Some of those guys back there are racing for points too, so you’re trying to keep that in mind because you don’t want to ruin their season. We’ll go to Las Vegas and look to get ours.” -Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Advances to Round of 8 in the Playoffs

Finish: 29th

Start: 8th

Points: 6th

“I’m going to be sore tomorrow, that’s for sure. It was a long day for my Bennett Transportation & Logistics team. I knew something was off at the end of Stage 1 and could feel that it was getting harder to make the turns. I was able to make it to the end of the stage but I had a feeling it was a power steering issue. My team took a look at it on pit road under caution and tried to add fluid to the power steering pump. When I got back on track, I could tell it wasn’t fixed. I was able to make it to the end of Stage 2 but it was really difficult and the steering got even tighter. On a positive note, I found out that I clinched a spot in the Round of 8 which definitely lifted my spirits but it just got worse. We had to replace the entire power steering pump and lost a lot of laps but there was no way for me to make it through the turns anymore. My guys busted their tails all day to fix my car and I’m proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for never giving up. We finished 29th and we’re ready to put this one behind us and dive into the next round of the Playoffs. Las Vegas is a really good track for me so I’m looking forward to it.” -Austin Hill