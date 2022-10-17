What to Do If the Windows in the Car Fog Up?

One of the main conditions for safe driving is good visibility. It becomes especially relevant in the autumn-winter off-season when darkness comes quickly, and precipitation worsens visibility even more. It’s at this time that the windows in the car actively fog up. In this article, we will tell you what to do with such a problem.

Why Do the Windows in the Car Fog Up?

It’s quite simple to explain why the windows in the car misted up from the inside. The interior of the vehicle is heated by the running engine, heating system, passengers, and driver. The ambient temperature is much lower, and therefore water condenses on cold windows, which not only limits visibility but also constantly distracts the driver by wiping with a cloth and reduces their attentiveness. So, moisture in the car interior appears:

from the street together with shoes, and clothes during heavy rain;

from human breathing—the more passengers there are, the stronger the steam condenses;

from a passenger in a state of alcohol intoxication, because alcohol vapors contain a lot of water;

moist street air comes inside when ventilating the cabin through the heating system.

To avoid the car windows fogging up, follow our simple recommendations below.

Removal of Excess Moisture From the Cabin

Caring for your vehicle regularly is much easier than wiping the windows of the automobile from fogging up while driving. In addition, high humidity can cause corrosion, unpleasant odors, mold, and other harmful microorganisms. Always keep the interior of your car clean, especially in wet seasons. Regularly ventilate and dry the vehicle, and keep the mats dry. Clean the interior often.

Before boarding, shake off the snow and water in the treads of your shoes. As an alternative, you can use rubber mats that prevent water from going overboard, and the accumulated moisture can simply be poured out. Remove snow from the grilles of the air intakes because when the heating is turned on, it can get inside the car. In the winter, remove ice from the windshield, and in the summer, use antifreeze to clean it.

Prior to driving, warm up and ventilate the car. Don’t cause sudden changes in temperature. If the inside of the car gets wet even with a little rain, check the tightness of the seals. Don’t keep wet cleaning rags in the cabin, it’s better to store them in the trunk or engine compartment. A well-dried paper bag with salt easily copes with moisture. It can be kept under the seat.

Adjusting the Ventilation Systems of the Car

Window blowing mode and deflectors are available in any car. As soon as fogging has begun, you should direct a stream of warm air toward the glass and, at the same time, slightly increase the temperature. If you have an air conditioner, you can deal with humid air in a matter of minutes. Just turn on the external circulation mode. If the system doesn’t cope with heating and drying the air, you should check its filter—perhaps it doesn’t have time to dry or is out of order. If the vehicle isn’t equipped with air conditioning, then the heater’s fresh air will come to the rescue. Turn on the heating and open the windows to let the high-humidity air out.

Inspection of Ventilation Openings and Heating Equipment

Excessive fogging can be the result of serious breakdowns, especially for used and salvage auction cars. Sometimes, during body repair, the ventilation holes become occasionally filled with paint and the natural air conditioning of the interior doesn’t occur. Check the flow capacity of valves and air ducts, having previously learned their location, and remove unnecessary items. In cars with air conditioning, the drain holes can be clogged, water stagnates in them. Cleaning fixes everything. Even vapors from a faulty cooling system can enter the cabin, causing severe fogging. In the event of such a breakdown, it’s recommended to contact a service station.

Use the Anti-Fog Agent for Car Windows

The chemical industry produces numerous products of various types and costs: wipes, aerosols, liquids, and sprays. The principle of their operation is based on a change in the surface tension of water. The liquid accumulates and, in the form of drops, rolls off the glass into the form of a transparent film that doesn’t obstruct the view. Such products are applied only to clean and dry glass. Over time, the procedure must be repeated. From a large assortment, choose the agent that suits you in terms of finances and effectiveness. Remember that windows with anti-fog coverage cannot be wiped, otherwise, the effect will disappear.

In the End

We have a lot of different tips and tricks on how to deal with car windows fogging up, starting from the vehicle technical condition evaluation and ending with special chemical agents that make the protective coverage. In the article, we reviewed all the details to clarify the topic and help you manage the issue. Keep in mind that misted-up windshields and car windows are dangerous for both the driver and other road users. That’s why you should evaluate everything, including visibility and glass condition, before starting the engine.