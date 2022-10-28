Flying Lizard Takes Championship Fight to Portugal for Lamborghini Grand Finals

Team to give away kid’s electric Unicorn Lamborghini to lucky fan

SONOMA, Calif., (October 28, 2022) – Ten years have passed since the Flying Lizard Motorsports brand has been seen in professional competition outside of North America, and next week, the sports car racing champions return to Europe to close out the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship in Portugal. With ten rounds of racing complete, the No. 64 Lamborghini Newport Beach-sponsored car of Tom Tait (Am) and the No. 14 Lamborghini Newport Beach car of Slade Stewart will close out the 2022 season at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão. Slade Stewart enters the event leading the LB Cup class by nine points and will have two final races to clinch the title.

“What a great first season we have had for Flying Lizard Motorsports in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo championship,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “This series has been so fun to race, extremely competitive and very well run. To have a shot at a championship title in our first venture into Super Trofeo shows the depth of our team. Tom and Slade have done an amazing job on track this year, we have had a great time and some great racing, and we are all looking forward to spending time in Portugal. We have never raced at Portimão and I hear so many great things about this track, we can’t wait to get there and hopefully close out this season on a high note!”

The event will begin with five practice sessions spread out between Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2. On Thursday, the participants will have two practice sessions before a pair of 20-minute qualifying sessions that will set the grid for the final two Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America races of the season on Friday, November 4, crowning the new 2022 champions.

A total of 27 entries will be coming from the North American series to represent the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) at the international event. Tom Tait and the No. 64 Lamborghini will be one of eight cars competing in the Am class, eager to close out the 2022 season with a podium finish. With three wins in his No. 14 pink unicorn Lamborghini, Slade Stewart enters into the final doubleheader of the year as the LB Cup points leader. Nine points separate Stewart from Jon Hirshberg and Ofir Levy, who sit tied for second place with 94 points while Charlie Martin and Jason Gagne-Heats hold third place with another tie at 92 points. A 15-point award goes to each race winner, and then 12 points to second place, 10 to third, then 8, six, five, and four. One point is awarded for pole position, of which Steward has won five in ten completed races.

The global portion of the Grand Finals begins on Saturday, November 5 with another 20-minute pair of qualifying sessions were the various Super Trofeo series combine to set the grid for the final set of races. The Lamborghini Grand Finals features a combination of the North America, Asia, and Europe-based championships, competing together for two final races on Saturday and Sunday, the 5th and 6th, respectively.

With 15 turns over 2.891 miles, the Algarve International Circuit is located in the Algarve region of Portugal. The track will be new to the Lizard competitors and engineers, though the team has spent ample time testing in the United States and on simulators for the big event.

The set of four races will air live with English commentary on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube page, and Flying Lizard Motorsports will offer live updates and behind-the-scenes content on the team’s social media channels the week of the event.

In Previous News

Earlier in the week, the Lizards and Slade Stewart announced a giveaway contest that has already begun at will conclude on the final race day. The group will giveaway an electric kids’ pink Lamborghini, decaled to match Stewart’s race car. For more details on the announcement, click here.

Slade Stewart | No. 14 Lamborghini

We are really excited heading into the US and World Finals in Portimão. It has been an incredibly exciting season up until now; learning a new car and pretty much all of the tracks, a professional series in Lamborghini Super Trofeo, working with the premier race team in the business, Flying Lizard Motorsports. All I can say is it has been an awesome experience so far. We have had our highs getting on the podium, we have had our lows, at races like Road America. Through all of it, we have charged forward and head into the Grand Finals leading the points series for LB Cup. I have to extend a special thanks to the FLM family, the fans, Tom Tait, Andy Lee, Eddie Martin, and my wife and children for their support and coaching.

Tom Tait | No. 63 Lamborghini

It has been a very fun and challenging year, and a year of learning from a number of very experienced people including but not limited to some on-track and psychological coaching from PT, Corey Lewis, Andy Lee, pranks, and advice from my teammate Slade Stewart, and a lot of personal coaching from my wife Faye Tait, who has attended every race.

Flying Lizard Motorsports has provided Slade Stewart and me with a very professional, successful, and seasoned group of race-winning people, all working together to form, in our opinion, the best team in the paddock. Competing for FLM and Pietro Frigerio’s Lamborghini Newport Beach has been a fantastic opportunity! The skill level of the racing drivers competing in the 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship is very high, and a number of these drivers can finish amongst the pro drivers. New tracks and fast drivers have made every race very challenging.

We have improved our finishing result at each 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship race, and we finished in the top 5 in the last U.S. race at VIR.

Flying Lizard Motorsports has a long history of winning many championships and currently leads the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship in the LB Cup category, with Slade Stewart (aka. the best teammate in the world). The Flying Lizard Motorsports team and drivers will be pushing very hard at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Grand Finals in both the AM category and the LB Cup category to achieve podium and championship results. We look forward to the challenge!

Event Schedule

Tuesday, November 1

8:15 AM – 9:45 AM (4:15 AM – 5:45 AM EDT) Track Walk

11:25 AM – 12:25 PM (7:25 AM – 8:25 AM EDT) Test Session 1

1:45 PM – 2:45 PM (9:45 AM – 10:45 AM EDT) Test Session 2

4:05 PM – 5:05 PM (12:05 PM – 1:05 PM EDT) Test Session 3

Wednesday, November 2

9:00 AM – 9:50 AM (5:00 AM – 5:50 AM EDT) Test Session 4

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM (11:00 AM – 11:50 AM EDT) Test Session 5

Thursday, November 3

9:10 AM – 10:10 AM (9:10 AM – 10:10 AM EDT) Free Practice 1

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM (7:30 AM – 8:30 AM EDT) Free Practice 2

3:40 PM – 4:00 PM (11:40 AM – 12:00 PM EDT) Qualifying 1

4:10 PM — 4:30 PM (12:10 PM — 12:30 PM EDT) Qualifying 2

Friday, November 4

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM (7:00 AM – 7:50 AM EDT) Race 1 – Live on Facebook

3:50 PM – 4:40 PM (11:50 AM – 12:40 PM EDT) Race 2 – Live on Facebook

Saturday, November 5

7:45 AM – 8:00 AM (3:45 AM – 4:00 AM EDT) Warm Up

10:15 AM – 10:35 PM (6:15 AM – 6:35 AM EDT) Qualifying 1

11:45 AM – 12:05 PM (7:45 AM – 8:05 AM EDT) Qualifying 2

2:45 PM – 3:35 PM (10:45 AM – 11:35 AM EDT) Grand Finals Race 1 – Live onFacebook

Sunday, November 6

12:00 PM – 12:50 PM (8:00 AM – 8:50 AM EDT) Grand Finals Race 2 – Live onFacebook

Lizard Lamborghini Merchandise

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.