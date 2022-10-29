Franklin Road Apparel Enters Season Finale at Austin Trans Am Looking for High Notes

Austin, TEXAS – October 28, 2022 – Former XGT Champion and Franklin Road Apparel Showtime Motorsports Team Principal Ken Thwaits can surely be satisfied as the 2022 draws to a close with the annual finale at Circuit of The Americas. Ken himself has been on the podium four times in TA Class events – at Sebring, Road Atlanta, Sonoma and Lime Rock Park. He goes into the final weekend of the season with 208 points in the TA Class Drivers Championship. That puts him in P4 overall, just five points behind Amy Ruman and 11 behind Tomy Drissi and in range with a shot at championship podium places.

2022 also saw the team score their first wins in the TA Class with Paul Menard triumphant at Charlotte and Justin Marks taking the checkered flag at Watkins Glen. To those stellar results we can add podium finishes for Paul Menard who finished in P2 at Road America and Keith Grant filling the same position at Virginia International Raceway, giving the Franklin Road Apparel team a hugely impressive total of 353 points in the TA Class alone.

Meanwhile over in TA2, former Champion Cameron Lawrence has made the podium at Road Atlanta and Lime Rock Park. Cameron currently sits in P9 overall with 153 championship points, while others to have contributed include Carl Rydquist, Ken himself and the exciting young talent Dylan Archer, whose partnership with Food Processing Equipment Company takes him through 2023.

Cameron and Dylan are flying the flag for Showtime Motorsports at COTA having both finished in the top ten at VIR in the previous round. Ken meanwhile will be looking to outscore Tomy Drissi and Amy Ruman, both former champions, and see where he finishes up in the TA Driver Championship on the season.

We spoke to Ken ahead of the near 900-mile trip southwest from his Tennessee base to Austin and the Formula One Circuit which saw Max Verstappen claim the honors in the United States Grand Prix just a few days ago.

“It’s been a great year,” said Ken as he prepared the team for the final weekend of the season. “As a team, we’ve won a couple of races and had numerous podium finishes in both classes. We’ve established ourselves as major players and there isn’t anyone in Trans Am who doesn’t know the Franklin Road name now.”

“The thing with success is, you always want more. So, the goal is to build on what we’ve done this season and look to do as well – if not better – next year. We’re still relatively new to Trans Am and we’re learning all the time. The cars require so much work and effort and that’s thanks to the whole team that we grow and succeed.”

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is a grade 1 FIA-specification 3.427-mile motor racing track and the current home of the Formula One United States Grand Prix. Billed as The Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour, the spectator experience at an SVRA event is like no other motorsport. The paddock area is always open to spectators, offering an up-close level of access to cars and drivers. Attendees can check out the garages and see real vintage race cars getting prepped for the track. Racegoers will see why the vintage racing community is one of the most friendly and knowledgeable groups of people in the car world. Additionally, vendors on site offer everything from classic car memorabilia to auto detailing products. Fans can get a bite to eat and enjoy the historic racing backdrop to what always ends up being a fantastic weekend of motorsports.

Qualifying for both TA races this weekend is from 4:45pm on Saturday with the TA Class race bright and early at 9:30am on Sunday morning and the TA2 race at 11:45 am. Both races are over 34 laps of the track. The racing broadcast will be on CBS Sports Network in the coming weeks. Check local listings for details.

