Hagan and Dodge Power Brokers Funny Car Qualify No. 2 at Nevada Nationals, the Penultimate Event of NHRA ‘Countdown to the Championship’

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) driver Matt Hagan qualified his Dodge Power Brokers Funny Car No. 2 for the 22nd edition of the Nevada Nationals and heads into the penultimate event of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) “Countdown to the Championship” still in contention for the crown

Hagan earned the second place position on the eliminations ladder with the quickest run of the final qualifying session

A three-time event winner in the last five years at Las Vegas, Hagan goes into race day 83 points behind the points leader Robert Hight

TSR Top Fuel pilot Leah Pruett qualified her Dodge Power Brokers dragster 11th in a competitive field for Sunday’s eliminations

Defending Funny Car event winner Cruz Pedregon qualified 13th aboard his Snap-on Tools Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

October 29, 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada – Just two race days remain in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) “Countdown to the Championship” and Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) driver Matt Hagan showed he is determined to stay in the heat of the battle for the Funny Car crown by qualifying his Dodge Power Brokers charger SRT Hellcat No. 2 for the 22nd annual Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the penultimate event of the six-race playoff series.

The three-time world champion sits third in the Funny Car standings going into Sunday’s elimination rounds after finishing runner-up to Ron Capps (second in points) at the previous race in Texas to put himself within 78 markers of the category leader Robert HIght heading into the weekend.

Following a pair of qualifying passes on Friday, the Dodge Power Brokers Funny Car was provisionally fifth after setting the third-best run of the first session with a 3.898-second lap at 333.25 mph to earn a bonus point. But Hagan, who has three wins (2017, 2019 and 2020) in the last five fall editions of the Las Vegas event, pressed even harder on Saturday to record a strong 3.862 sec./330.23 mph final qualifying run and earn three additional bonus points for the quickest pass of Q4. More importantly, that also put his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat in the No. 2 spot on the eliminations ladder behind Hight who leads Hagan by 83 points heading into race day. Hagan’s opening round opponent will be No. 15 seed Steven Densham.

TSR Top Fuel pilot Leah Pruett and her Dodge Power Brokers dragster were provisionally ninth after two Friday qualifying laps with a best run of 3.746 sec./329.18 mph, then improved their performance in the third session with a strong 3.716 second pass at 331.69 mph in a competitive field. That run put Pruett 11th on the eliminations ladder and paired her with No. 6 seed Mike Salinas for Sunday’s first round. Pruett is focused on going rounds on Sunday to help her break back into the Top Fuel top-ten as the team’s first season nears an end.

Last year’s Nevada Nationals Funny Car event winner Cruz Pedregon comes into the weekend ninth in points and while his team may not be in the championship hunt the way they were last season coming into Las Vegas, the team continues to make performance gains with the Snap-on Tools Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and is ready to play spoiler. Pedregon qualified 13th with the 3.945 sec./ 318.77 mph pass he made on his first qualifying pass and will battle No. 4 seed J.R. Todd in the first round.

Two shows with qualifying highlights from the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will air on FS1 on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m. ET (Q1 and Q2) and 12:30 p.m. ET(Q3 and Q4). Race day coverage on FS1 will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Leah Pruett, Tony Stewart Racing Dodge Power Brokers Top Fuel Dragster

(No. Qualifier – 3.716 seconds at 331.69 mph)

Qualifying 1: 12.009 seconds at 55.93 mph

Qualifying 2: 3.746 sec./329.18 mph

Qualifying 3: 3.716 sec./331.69 mph

Qualifying 4: 3.960 sec./228.15 mph

Matt Hagan, Tony Stewart Racing Dodge Power Brokers Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car

(No. 2 Qualifier – 3.862 seconds at 330.23 mph)

Qualifying 1: 3.898 seconds at 333.25 mph (1 bonus point for third quickest of session)

Qualifying 2: 4.353 sec./199.67 mph

Qualifying 3: 5.066 sec./147.09 mph

Qualifying 4: 3.862 sec./330.23 mph

Cruz Pedregon, Cruz Pedregon Racing Snap-on® Tools Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

(No. 13 Qualifier – 3.945 seconds at 318.77 mph)

Qualifying 1: 3.945 seconds at 318.77 mph

Qualifying 2: 6.963 sec./102.64 mph

Qualifying 3: 4.967 sec./153.70 mph

Qualifying 4: 5.085 sec./146.10 mph





NHRA CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS STANDINGS:

Following Nevada Nationals qualifying at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FUNNY CAR (season wins in parentheses)

1. Robert Hight 2532 (8)

2. Ron Capps: 2511 (5)

3. Matt Hagan (Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat): 2449 (3)

4. John Force: 2386 (1)

5. Bob Tasca III: 2351(3)

6. Tim Wilkerson: 2261

7. J.R. Todd: 2255

8. Alexis DeJoria: 2239 (1)

9. Cruz Pedregon (Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat): 2222

10. Blake Alexander: 2150

11. Jim Campbell: 2149

TOP FUEL (season wins in parentheses)

1. Justin Ashley: 2461 (3)

2. Brittany Force: 2388 (4)

3. Antron Brown 2370 (3)

4. Steve Torrence: 2361 (2)

5. Mike Salinas: 2342 (4)

6. Josh Hart: 2307 (1)

7. Austin Prock: 2302 (1)

8. Doug Kalitta: 2284

9. Shawn Langdon: 2270

10. Clay Millican: 2249

11. Leah Pruett (Dodge Power Brokers): 2211 (1)

12. Tony Schumacher: 2184 (1)

DodgeGarage: Digital Hub for Drag Racing News

Fans can follow all the NHRA action this season at DodgeGarage, the one-stop portal for Dodge//SRT and Mopar drag-racing news. The site includes daily updates and access to an online racing HQ, news, events, galleries, available downloads and merchandise. For more information, visit www.dodgegarage.com.

@DodgeMoparMotorsports on Instagram

The @DodgeMoparMotorsports Instagram channel continues to share content capturing Dodge//SRT Mopar drivers on the track. Fans can see action from the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and NHRA Sportsman grassroots racers, competing in classes such as Factory Stock Showdown, Stock and Super Stock, as well as additional motorsports series.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand’s first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry’s most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the “#1 Brand in Initial Quality,” making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Mopar

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge, Mopar and Stellantis news and video on:

Company blog: blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Mopar brand: www.mopar.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Mopar blog: blog.mopar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge and www.facebook.com/mopar

Instagram: @DodgeMoparMotorsports, @DodgeOfficial and @OfficialMopar

Twitter: @Dodge, @OfficialMopar and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/c/mopar and www.youtube.com/StellantisNA