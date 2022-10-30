Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Las Vegas Post-Race Report – 10.30.22

TODD HAS STRONG RUN ON A MILESTONE DAY

Several Team Toyota drivers in contention for the championship

LAS VEGAS (October 30, 2022) – J.R. Todd had a milestone day in Las Vegas as the Indiana-native earned his 300th round win before leading Toyota with a semi-final finish. Ron Capps goes into the season finale in second, still in contention for this third championship

In Top Fuel, Shawn Langdon, Antron Brown and Steve Torrence all scored first round wins. Justin Ashley, Brown and Torrence are all still within championship contention heading into Pomona.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 21 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W. 3.770 v. 3.879(Baldwin) L. 3.762 v. 3.764(Holeshot Loss – Schumacher) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W. 3.709 v. 3.751(Kalitta)

L. 4.156 v. 3.732(B. Force) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W. 3.690 v. 3.719(Hart) L. 3.733 v. 3.732(Prock) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 3.754 v. 3.695(Millican) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 3.751 v. 3.709(Brown)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-Finals W. 3.944 v. 3.992(Pedregon) W. 3.889 v. 3.957(J. Force) L. 3.898 v. 3.878(Hight) Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W. 3.891 v. 4.008(Campbell) L. 3.938 v. 3.914(Tasca) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W. 3.906 v. 9.415(Lee) L. 3.907 v. 3.894(Hight)

TOYOTA QUOTES

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Finals

How do you feel going into the last race of the year?

“I’m really proud of the effort the guys put forth this weekend. I’m mad at myself for the semifinals. Rounds like that, late in the day – you have to be on your game on the starting line. I can be way better than that. I messed up on my part, but at the end of the day, we’ve got a good DHL Toyota heading into Pomona. It would be nice to close the season with a win for sure.”

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

Final Result: Second Round

How was your race?

“Certainly not the weekend we wanted here at Las Vegas for the fall race. We wanted to get back to the final round like we did here at the spring race. We have to qualify better. That’s key. We had a solid opening round lap with that 3.70 against Dougie (Doug Kalitta) with the tool wars and that’s always important to us and our Matco family. Round two was tough. Brittany (Force) was a juggernaut all weekend in qualifying and we were just a tad too aggressive. Our Matco dragster was trucking early, but the track just wouldn’t hold it. It’s tough. We’ve still got a shot going into Pomona (Calif.) in two weeks and that’s all you can ask for. We’re going to test here tomorrow and dial our tune-up in for the Pomona Finals.”

