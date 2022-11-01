AmericanTrucks’ Make-A-Wish Makeover

2004 Silverado 1500 Street Truck Build

PAOLI, Pa. (October 31st, 2022) – Parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) partners with Make-A-Wish® (MAW) to overhaul a 2004 Chevy Silverado 1500 owned by Darrin from Texas. AT highlights the transformation in its latest YouTube video, showing all the parts used to grant this special wish. AT’s parent company, Turn5 works with various organizations with the goal of extending a helping hand to the community. This is its 9th MAW build-to-date.

“The amount of detail that went into every square inch of Darrin’s Silverado is honestly incredible…. That truck has a lot of history with Darrin’s family and knowing that we gave it new life means the world to us.” – AT host, Justin Dugan.

With Darrin’s wish list and a few ideas of their own, AT kickstarted the project with a new paint job courtesy of AkzoNobel. From there, the team got to work transforming the tired Chevy into a clean street truck worthy of its recipient. Key upgrades include a Belltech Lowering Kit with Street Performance Shocks, Invictus Chrome Wheels, Cooper Discoverer Tires, a World Wide Stereo, Magnaflow Street Series Exhaust, and a BAKFlip Tonneau Cover. The video walks viewers through each step of the process up to the big reveal at Turn5’s headquarters in Paoli, PA. Viewers will enjoy witnessing Darrin’s reaction and finding out which upgrades he liked the most.

AT’s MAW video reveal is as informative as it is inspiring. Along with AkzoNobel’s incredible paint job, over 19 parts were used to make Darrin’s wish come true. The result is a fantastic street truck built for a very worthy cause. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

