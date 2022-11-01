Top 5 Safest Car Brands

There are a lot of factors that go into deciding what brand of car to buy. Some people prefer a brand known for building fuel-efficient cars, while others prefer a brand known for off-road vehicles. But the one constant many drivers consider when car shopping is a brand’s reputation for safety.

Car companies have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of their cars for drivers, passengers, and other motorists. From enhanced airbags to innovative crash prevention measures, motor vehicles are exponentially safer today than they were just a decade ago. In this article, we’ll discuss the car brands leading the way in vehicle safety and how their efforts make the road safer for everyone.

5. Ford

As one of America’s foundational car brands, Ford has seen every one of the industry’s innovations and either met or improved upon them at every opportunity. As the company has shifted towards SUVs and trucks in recent years, it has introduced safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite. This includes a lane-keeping system and automatic emergency braking, ensuring everyone on the road around you remains safe at all times.

4. Subaru

Subaru has gone to great lengths to become a model of vehicle safety, and it has largely succeeded at every turn. The Subaru Legacy, in particular, is a Top Safety Pick+ for IIHS, and the brand’s other models include advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control.

Where Subaru’s safety really shines is in its EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. This safety initiative includes pre-collision braking and throttle management, which serves to both prevent and reduce the severity of accidents.

3. Hyundai

Hyundai’s diverse range of vehicles makes them popular for drivers who enjoy options. And while many of their vehicles may look different, they all share many of the same exemplary safety features that Hyundai has worked tirelessly to provide.

With Hyundai SmartSense, drivers can feel more confident when changing lanes, backing out of parking spots, and more. One of its most innovative features is the Driver Attention Warning (DAW) functionality which detects drowsy or inattentive driving and alerts drivers with a sound cue and warning message.

2. Volvo

Volvo is no stranger to vehicle safety. As the inventor of the 3-point safety belt, Volvo has been at the forefront of groundbreaking safety features. The company has tailored every aspect of its cars toward the comprehensive safety of everyone inside and outside the vehicle. From energy-absorbing car seats to speed caps, Volvo’s vehicles routinely push the boundaries of driver safety.

1. Mazda

No one does vehicle safety like Mazda. Whether it’s one of their sedans or SUVs, Mazda vehicles offer unparalleled protection against collisions and other hazards. Between its SKYACTIV-Body and i-ACTIVSENSE sensors, Mazda drivers have comprehensive protection from all manner of accidents. Even the brand’s entry-level vehicles come with adaptive cruise control, ensuring drivers don’t have to pay a premium for essential safety features.

Roni Davis is a writer, blogger, and legal assistant operating out of the greater Philadelphia area. She writes for Cousin Benny, a car accident lawyer in Philadelphia.