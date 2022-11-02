GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Phoenix Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 5, Poles: 1 (2020), Best finish: 4th (2018), Top-5s: 2, Top-10s: 2, Laps led: 12

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 22, Wins: 1 (IRP), Best start: 3rd, Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 11, Laps led: 44, Current points position: 7th

— About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 345 at Phoenix Raceway. Debuting earlier this season, Enfinger has driven this Chevrolet to two top-five finishes in two starts at Richmond Raceway, where he finished fourth, and Kansas Speedway, where he finished fifth. Grant looks to keep this finishing streak alive in the Arizona desert.

Career Milestone: Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway will mark a special milestone for Grant Enfinger, as the veteran will make his 150th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet made his series debut at his home track of Talladega Superspeedway on October 30th, 2010, and since then has won five pole awards and seven race wins – including two with GMS Racing at Talladega and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Champion Power Equipment has been right there with him nearly every step of the way, showcasing one of the strongest driver/partner relationships ever held in the series. In commemoration of this milestone, the team will run a special decal on Enfinger’s truck this weekend.

Season Recap: In his highly-anticipated return to GMS Racing, Grant Enfinger proved that he and the No. 23 team can perform at a championship caliber level. Though he was eliminated from the playoffs after the last race, Enfinger heads into the season finale scored seventh in the drivers’ points standings, with fifth place still in sight. The driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet led 44 laps and posted seven top-fives along with 11 top-10 finishes during the 2022 campaign, and won at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in dramatic fashion. Enfinger’s best qualifying effort was third place at Darlington Raceway.

Driver Appearances: Fans attending the race weekend in Phoenix will have two opportunities to meet Grant Enfinger on race day, with times highlighted below:

Friday, 11/4 – Team Chevy Stage – Both GMS Racing drivers will host a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage in the Phoenix Raceway fan-zone from 12:45 PM to 1:00 PM local time.

Friday, 11/4 – NCWTS Autograph Session – Both GMS Racing drivers will participate in an autograph session inside the Phoenix Raceway infield from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM local time.

﻿- GE Quote: Enfinger ‘s thoughts on Phoenix Raceway and his season with GMS Racing:

﻿“Phoenix Raceway is a unique place on the schedule. As a driver, you can begin to notice that the track surface is beginning to age a little bit, which is always good. Both corners are different so you have to compromise and adapt your driving styles for each end of the track. Jeff Hensley and I have a solid baseline to add onto the already stellar notebook that GMS Racing has here, so I’m definitely looking forward to finishing our season off right this weekend.

2022 has been a challenging season for us at GMS Racing, but everyone has rallied and pulled together to make the absolute most of it. Having the support from everyone at Champion Power Equipment, Chevrolet, and GMS Fabrication has been incredible this year. While I wish we were going to be fighting for a championship this weekend, I can hang my head high knowing that we have a lot of exciting things ahead of us over the off season. We aren’t looking past this weekend however, as I think we have a great chance at playing spoiler and chasing our second win of the season. It’s going to be fun!”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Quick Quack Car Wash Chevrolet Silverado RST

Phoenix Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 15th, Best finish: 20th (2021)

ARCA Starts: 1, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 29th (2021)

ARCA / K&N West Starts: 3, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 11th (2019)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 22, Best start: 10th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 23rd

About Quick Quack Car Wash: Headquartered in Roseville, California, Quick Quack now owns and operates over 140 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah, with continued growth throughout these regions. Quick Quack takes pride in having been awarded “The Best of…” or “The Favorite” car wash in every community where a Quick Quack can be found. Additionally, Quick Quack has been recognized as a leader in establishing an environmentally friendly and sustainable business.

As the company continues to grow, the founding partners never lose sight of the Quick Quack mission to Change Lives for The Better. Through their Random Quacks of Kindness, community fundraisers and organization sponsorships, Quick Quack is honored to give back to the communities they serve. Learn more by visiting www.dontdrivedirty.com.

Chassis History/Info: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 302 in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. This Chevrolet Silverado RST has one pole on its resumé at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020, along with one win at Darlington Raceway in 2021, both with Sheldon Creed at the wheel. Though it has not competed in a race at Phoenix Raceway before, Wood most recently drove it at a similar track in Richmond Raceway earlier this season, where he finished 23rd.

Season Recap: Wrapping up his first full-time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Jack Wood enters the season finale at Phoenix Raceway scored 23rd in the drivers’ points standings. Wood, who competed for Sunoco Rookie Of The Year honors this season, is currently shown as the third-highest performing rookie on the tour. The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet will be credited with a best qualifying effort of 10th place at Nashville Superspeedway and a best finish of 13th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Driver Appearances: Fans attending the race weekend in Phoenix will have plenty of opportunities to meet Jack Wood, with dates and times highlighted below:

Thursday, 11/3 – Quick Quack Car Wash Tolleson Location – Wood will take a visit to the Quick Quack Car Wash location close to the racetrack at 2620 S 99th Ave, Tolleson, AZ 85353 from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM local time.

Friday, 11/4 – Quick Quack Car Wash Display – Wood will be signing autographs at the Quick Quack Car Wash Display in the Phoenix Raceway fan zone from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM local time.

Friday, 11/4 – Team Chevy Stage – Both GMS Racing drivers will host a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage in the Phoenix Raceway fan zone from 12:45 PM to 1:00 PM local time.

Friday, 11/4 – NCWTS Autograph Session – Both GMS Racing drivers will participate in an autograph session inside the Phoenix Raceway infield from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM local time.

Sunday, 11/6 – Quick Quack Car Wash Display – Wood will be signing autographs at the Quick Quack Car Wash Display in the Phoenix Raceway fan zone from 11:15 AM to 11:45 AM local time.

﻿- JW Quote: Wood’s thoughts on ending his 2022 season at Phoenix with GMS Racing:

“Out of all of the tracks on the schedule, I have the most experience at Phoenix Raceway. I’ve ran a few West Series races before with my family team, and have also driven an ARCA car as well as a truck with GMS Racing. I’m confident ending our season there, and I think that it’s a place where if we are able to hit the setup right, we can have a good day.

Overall heading into our last race, I would like to say thank you to everyone at GMS Racing for everything they’ve done for me over the past two years. It has been a great experience to become a part of this organization and I’ve learned a lot with them. Everyone has put in a huge amount of effort into this season through the ups and the downs, and they haven’t given up on me, so we’re going to give it everything we’ve got to crack into the top-10 and finish strong.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

