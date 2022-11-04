CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Practice Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

PHOENIX RACEWAY

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM CHEVY POST-PRACTICE REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2022

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

Post-Practice Notes & Quotes

· The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicked-off the season finale race weekend at Phoenix Raceway with a 50-minute practice session.

· Chevrolet’s three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 drivers – Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and Josh Berry – ended the practice session in the 12th through 14th spots, respectively, on the speed charts.

· NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying will get underway tomorrow, November 5, at 11:30 a.m. MST, where a single car, single lap qualifying run will set the lineup for the series’ championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

TEAM CHEVY NXS CHAMPIONSHIP 4 DRIVERS: PRACTICE RESULTS

POS. DRIVER

12th Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS

13th Noah Gragson, No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / True Timber / BRCC Camaro SS

14th Josh Berry, No. 8 Tire Pros Camaro SS

TEAM CHEVY NXS CHAMPIONSHIP 4: DRIVER AND CREW CHIEF QUOTES:

JUSTIN ALLGAIER, NO. 7 BRANDT CAMARO SS

“I’m really proud of all the work everyone at JR Motorsports and on this No. 7 team put in to how we unloaded today. This BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet felt the best of any car I’ve had at Phoenix before. We know what lies ahead of us now tomorrow, and I feel like we have a great chance to accomplish something great.”

JASON BURDETT, CREW CHIEF, NO. 7 BRANDT CAMARO SS

“I feel like we made some good changes and had some good runs as practice went along. We started our first run in traffic, which didn’t help very much, but we feel pretty good about where we are on the long runs. We’ll see how everything goes tomorrow, but I’m happy and Justin (Allgaier) is happy with where we ended practice today with the BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet.”



JOSH BERRY, NO. 8 TIRE PROS CAMARO SS

“We started practice off way loose and made gains on it throughout. Bummy (Mike Bumgarner, crew chief) and this Tire Pros team are working on it now to make the right adjustments for qualifying tomorrow morning. We should be good to go. I’ve got the confidence this group will get it right for tomorrow.”

MIKE BUMGARNER, CREW CHIEF, NO. 8 TIRE PROS CAMARO SS

“Josh talked about being loose to start practice and throughout but our lap times were on par with the rest of the group ahead of us. Our long run speed was really good, we just need to fire off a little better. We will go to work to make some final adjustments to get us ready for qualifying in the morning and I think we will be right there where we need to be.”



NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 9 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRUE TIMBER / BRCC CAMARO SS

“I’m pretty happy with our No. 9 Bass Pro Shops Camaro. In practice, we made a lot of laps and made some adjustments. It was a lot different with the track not having the same resin applied this weekend, but we were learning all practice long. I feel like we’re going to make some good adjustments overnight for the race. I’m really excited to go to battle with this team.”



