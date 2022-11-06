CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

PHOENIX RACEWAY

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

NOVEMBER 5, 2022

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

Post-Race Notes & Quotes

· Chevrolet drivers take seven of top-10 positions in Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

· Noah Gragson takes second in race and Driver’s Championship in No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / BRCC Chevrolet Camaro SS.

· Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS, placed third Saturday and Josh Berry, No. 8 Tire Pros Camaro SS, took fourth in points standings.

· Chevrolet captured 24th NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship with 24 wins during 2022 season.

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd Noah Gragson, No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber/BRCC Camaro SS

3rd Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS

4th Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager: Crypto for All Camaro SS

5th AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro SS

6th Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Whelen Camaro SS

8th Daniel Hemric, AG1-Athletic Greens Camaro SS

9th Austin Hill, United Rentals/Bennett Camaro SS

12th Nicholas Sanchez, OTD Camaro SS

13th Josh Berry, No. 8 Tire Pros Camaro SS

14th Kyle Weatherman, No. 34 SELE Foundation Camaro SS

15th Josh Williams, No. 36 Alloy/Seacrest Studios Camaro SS

Chevrolet returns to competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 9 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRUETIMBER / BRCC CAMARO SS – FINISHED SECOND

“This No. 9 Bass Pro Shops team was really good all season long – eight wins, led the most laps and the most top-fives. We just came up one race short. I’m just so thankful for everyone at JR Motorsports.”

JUSTIN ALLGAIER, NO. 7 BRANDT CAMARO SS – FINISHED THIRD

“First of all, hats off to everyone at JR Motorsports. To put three cars in the Championship 4, obviously that was a big deal. To come out of here though with not one of us being the champion is probably the most difficult part.

“I thought our team did a great job all night. Jason Burdett (crew chief) and the whole No. 7 team did a good job of trying to make adjustments to the car to get it to where we needed it to be. We had awesome pit stops there at the end. We just got a little too free when we needed to be tighter. When the sun was going down, we were just trying to tighten the car up. We just didn’t quite take a big enough swing at it.

“I drove it for all I had. The track obviously changed a lot; the lines changed a lot. But I’m just proud of everybody at JR Motorsports. Obviously, we wanted to get the win for the No. 7 team, but we just wanted to get one of us as the champion. We’ll go back on Monday. There are going to be a lot of heads down low, but I can promise you that by the time we get back to Daytona in February, we’re going to be in great shape and go make another run at it next year.”



JOSH BERRY, NO. 8 TIRE PROS CAMARO SS – FINISHED 13TH

“We rebounded well. We got up there, but just got too high on that restart and just screwed that one up, I guess. We were behind all day trying to get up there and race with these guys. We finally got up there, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

“I’m just proud of the effort that these guys put in all year. It’s been tough, but to make it to the Championship 4 is a big deal. We just got beat.”





