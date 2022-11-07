Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Finishes 21st in Finale at Phoenix

By Official Release
0

No. 17 Team Rebounds in Final Race of 2022 Season

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 6, 2022) – Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 21st-place finish in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Buescher fired off 19th to begin the afternoon of 312 laps, going on to finish the quick first stage of 60 laps in 23rd. He fired off 23rd for stage two before a yellow was shown just a few laps into the run. During the caution in his scheduled pit stop, the RFK tire carrier was struck by the No. 99 car, resulting in a second trip to pit road during the yellow while the team assessed the pit personnel situation.

Buescher went on to finish the stage in 27th, and after going a lap down to the leaders, the team fought back for Buescher to wave around and regain the lead lap position. He ultimately picked off multiple positions in the closing laps to earn the 21st-place finish.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
MIDWEST MODIFIED TOUR TO RACE AT FLAT ROCK IN ’23; PART OF DTS DRIVE TRAIN SPECIALISTS JOY FAIR MEMORIAL EVENT
Next article
FactoryONE Sherco Results from Round Five of EnduroCross

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category