RJ Anderson replaces Kyle LeDuc for Extreme E Season 2 finale

10 November 2022, London: Off-road ace RJ Anderson will drive for No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing in the Extreme E Season 2 finale in Punta del Este, Uruguay, replacing Kyle LeDuc.

LeDuc is unable to participate in the Uruguay Natural Energy X Prix due to a scheduling conflict, meaning Anderson will step in for the American outfit to partner Sara Price.

No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing are currently fourth in the Extreme E Season 2 standings with 55 points, and remain in championship contention ahead of the finale in South America later this month.

Anderson, 29, hails from Riverside, California, and is a two-time Baja 1000 champion and has earned over 150 career podiums throughout his off-road racing career.

Anderson has won the Crandon World Championships, two LOORRS Pro Lite championships, a UTV world championship and will bring plenty of off-road pedigree to Uruguay.

RJ Anderson, No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing, said: “It’s an honour to fill in for Chip Ganassi Racing and race the GMC HUMMER EV in Uruguay for the final round of Extreme E’s second season. I’ve been watching Extreme E since the inception and am excited to line up against such a world-class list of drivers.

“The team has done a great job all season long and I can’t wait to race alongside Sara for the season finale.”

Sara Price, No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing, said: “It’s unfortunate that Kyle won’t be able to make this race, but I’m looking forward to teaming up with my longtime friend and fellow accomplished off-road racer in RJ Anderson.

“Our team is working hard to help him learn the ropes of Extreme E racing, and we are aiming to end the season with strong results on top of the podium.”

Find out how No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing’s new driver pairing fares in the team’s bid for the Extreme E championship in the season finale on 26-27 November.

