FLOWDYNAMICS SPRINT CAR TEAM 2022 SEASON WRAP UP

(Ontario, CA, December 13, 2022) The Ontario, California-based USAC/CRA Flowdynamics sprint car racing team has wrapped up its 2022 racing season. When all was said and done, drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy had both finished in the top ten of the series championship points standings.

The team had perfect attendance in 2022 showing up at all 21 series races. Each of the team drivers qualified for 16 of the main events and all told, there was a Flowdynamics car in 19 of the 21 mains. Third-generation driver Williams had eight top 10 finishes during the season and three times he placed in the top five. His best outings were a pair of fourth-place finishes. The first of those came at the Bakersfield Speedway on May 14th. That was followed by another fourth on August 6th at the grand reopening of the Santa Maria Raceway. McCarthy, who makes his home in Riverside, California, placed in the top ten four different times. His best main event finish came at Perris Auto Speedway on March 26th when he came home seventh.

Williams, who calls Yorba Linda, California home, ended up ninth in the championship point standings. McCarthy, The father of two young children was one spot behind in 10th. Over the course of the year, each of the drivers won two heat races.

The team’s brightest moment came in August when Perris Auto Speedway hosted the annual California Racers Hall of Fame Night. A large crowd turned out to see the race which featured thousands of extra dollars added to the purse. The increased dough saw every team go the extra mile to be competitive on that very special evening. McCarthy fired the first salvo on the night when he captured the Woodlands Auto Display/Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award for the first time in his career. If that was not enough, the 2017 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year backed it up by scoring the win in the special four-segment Junior Kurtz /Bill Simpson Trophy Dash. He did so by passing and beating three of the best drivers west of the Mississippi.

McCarthy and his teammate Williams, the 2013 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Champion and 2014 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, do not have a long time to rest. The 2023 campaign will kick off at the “Diamond In The Desert,” Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway, on January 27th and 28th. At the same event in 2022, it was Williams’ time to shine as he recorded a six-place and two seventh-place finishes at the popular “Copper State” speed plant.

Even though the 2022 season ended in early November and the first races of 2023 are still six weeks away, the action at the Flowdynamics race shop is nonstop. Cars are being prepped for another run for racing glory next year. In addition to equipment prep, the team is talking with potential marketing partners for the upcoming season. If you or your business would like to join one of the most organized and quickest teams in the west, contact John McCarthy at the following 909 930-5522 or mailto:john@flodyinc.com

McCarthy, Williams, and the entire flow dynamics racing team would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. They look forward to seeing you somewhere along the way in the early part of 2023.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises.

Matt McCarthy 2022 Results

1/27/22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA 22nd A Main

1/28/22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA 15th A Main

1/29/22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA 14th A Main

3/26/22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 7th A Main

4/1/22 Keller Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 15th A Main

4/2/22 Tulare Thunderbowl USAC/CRA 18th A Main

4/23/22 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 10th A Main

4/30/22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA DNS

5/14/22 Bakersfield Speedway USAC/CRA 16th A Main

5/28/22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 15th A Main

6/11/22 Ventura Raceway USAC/CRA 16th A Main

6/25/22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 8th A Main

8/6/22 Santa Maria Raceway USAC/CRA 18th A Main

8-20-22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 13th A Main

9-17-22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 12th A Main

10-8-22 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 10th A Main

10-28-22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA & National 14th B Main

10-29-22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA & National 21st B Main

11-3-02 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA & National 14th B Main

11-4-02 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA & National 12th B Main

11-5-02 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA & National 11th B Main

Logan Williams 2022 Results

1/27/22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA 6th A Main

1/28/22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA 7th A Main

1/29/22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA 7th A Main

3/26/22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 11th A Main

4/1/22 Keller Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 11th A Main

4/2/22 Tulare Thunderbowl USAC/CRA 12th A Main

4/23/22 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 22nd A Main

4/30/22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 11th A Main

5/14/22 Bakersfield Speedway USAC/CRA 4th A Main

5/28/22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 6th A Main

6/11/22 Ventura Raceway USAC/CRA 10th A Main

6/25/22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA 5th A Main

8/6/22 Santa Maria Raceway USAC/CRA 4th A Main

8-20-22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA DNS

9-17-22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA DNS

10-8-22 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA 16th A Main

10-28-22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA & National 21st A Main

10-29-22 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA & National 23rd A Main

11-3-02 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA & National 11th B Main

11-4-02 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA & National 17th A Main

11-5-02 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA & National 12th B Main