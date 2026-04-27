Coca-Cola 600 Returns This Memorial Day Weekend, Drivers Reveal What Makes It a Crown Jewel

Packed with unforgettable moments on and off the track, the Coca-Cola 600 returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway with unmatched action and unforgettable moments to honor and pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 on Sunday

CONCORD, N.C. (April 27, 2026) – Next month, the engines will fire on one of NASCAR’s most iconic traditions as the historic Coca-Cola 600 roars back to life at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day weekend. Set against the backdrop of America’s 250th birthday, the 67th running promises high-speed drama and unforgettable moments at one of the world’s most legendary race tracks.

Beyond the on-track action, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend promises to deliver a bucket-list experience, featuring moving military tributes, live entertainment and a pre-race concert by country music megastar Brad Paisley. The Memorial Day weekend classic blends high-speed competition with heartfelt remembrance, creating an atmosphere unlike any other in motorsports.

NASCAR’s biggest stars and past winners know exactly what it takes to conquer the grueling challenge — and why the Coca-Cola 600 stands alone as a true Crown Jewel event. From the physical toll of 400 laps to the mental focus required as conditions change, drivers say it demands everything — and then some. Here’s what NASCAR Cup Series drivers say about what makes the Coca-Cola 600 so special:

Ross Chastain, No. 1, Reigning Coca-Cola 600 Winner

“Memorial Day Weekend means so much to so many and for me in NASCAR, a small nod to that is our moment of silence and remembrance right in the middle of the race. At the halfway mark of 300 miles, we shut the cars off, come to a stop. Everybody outside of the car stands, and we remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice. Now it’ll never repay what was done for this country by so many, but for NASCAR and for me inside of my race car, it’s one nod towards the past.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8, 2018 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

“I would say, what makes the Coca-Cola 600 so special is it’s just it’s the longest race of our year, you know? It’s man versus machine. It’s a mental toughness. It’s a physical toughness race. There’s just so much going on during that event. You’ve got the stages, you’ve got 400 laps, 600 miles. It’s such a long night, but at the end of the day when, when you’re able to bring home the checkered flag and celebrate in Victory Lane, there’s nothing greater.”

Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing

“The first thing is simply the distance and how it is a test of people, of machine, of endurance. It’s very tricky in all those ways. but the show is out of this world when you compare it to most of our races. The pre-race show, with all of the salute program is very memorable.”

Ryan Blaney, No. 12, 2023 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

“I think it’s a true test of, how resilient you and your team are in a racecar. It’s one of our crown jewels for a reason just because it takes a lot to win it. You put in a long, hard night’s worth of work and if you do something special, that definitely adds to i., I’ve been fortunate to win that one, and there’s no other feeling like it.”

Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing

“I think the fact that it’s on Memorial Day Weekend makes the Coca-Cola 600 extra special. It’s just the pageantry of the pre-race and every part that goes into that. It’s just a grind. It’s our longest race. Legends win there.”

Erik Jones, No. 43, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

“I think it’s just a test of everything. I mean, the length of the race itself is a huge test of, driver and car and team. The guys are doing a ton of pit stops at the 600, close to the most all year for us, trying to stay focused for 600 miles and also starting in the day, going into the night. The track goes through a huge transition, so there are a lot of things that if you do win that race, at the end of it, you did everything really right all day long and you put yourself in that position. So it’s just a great test.”

Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing

“NASCAR does a really good job, especially the Coca-Cola 600 of giving back to fallen service members’ families, as well as honoring active duty military and everyone who serves this country. So to do that alongside our longest race, an endurance race basically for us, it’s a really cool way to enjoy one of the crown jewels to give back a little bit and to put on a good race in our home, our home state, our hometown and give thanks to all the people that let us do the job that we do, because all the hard work that they do.”

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Experience every lap, every pass and all 2,000 miles of NASCAR excitement with season tickets covering six unforgettable races.

MORE INFO:

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