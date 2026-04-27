Richard Childress Racing Names Andy Street Crew Chief for No. 8 Team

WELCOME, N.C. (April 27, 2026) – Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announced today a leadership adjustment within its NASCAR Cup Series program, reinforcing the organization’s continued focus on improving on-track performance and delivering stronger, more consistent results.

Andy Street will assume crew chief responsibilities for the No. 8 Chevrolet, working alongside driver Kyle Busch for the remainder of the 2026 season. Jim Pohlman will transition into a leadership role within RCR’s competition department.

“This move is about putting our people in the best position to succeed,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “We have strong talent across this organization, and we’re focused on having each person in the right position to help deliver the results we expect.”

The adjustment reflects RCR’s broader commitment to returning to consistent, front-running form on a weekly basis.

“We strongly believe in the people we have,” said Mike Verlander, President of RCR. “At the same time, we expect better results, and that requires us to continually evaluate and make adjustments. Jim has more than two decades of success in this sport and will remain an important part of our team. We believe Andy and Kyle’s previous working relationship positions us to improve the No. 8 team and compete at a higher level.”

Street, who has served as Performance Director in 2026, brings more than 20 years of experience with RCR across multiple roles, including as a race-winning crew chief. He will begin leading the No. 8 team immediately.

For more information, visit rcrracing.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending series champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).