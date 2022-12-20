You have probably already heard about the major NASCAR controversy of 2022, Danny Hamlin’s DQ at Pocono.

When Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing crossed the finish line first in the M&M Fan Appreciation 400 in NASCAR’s premier series, everything appeared to be in order and that was that, we had ourselves the winner. Runner-up was Kyle Busch, a teammate of Danny Hamlin. The 2020 Cup Series champion from Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott, finished third.

Strange things started to happen when both Busch’s No. 18 and Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyotas failed the required post-race inspection. Due to his disqualification, Hamlin fell to 35th and Busch to 36th. Elliott did not lead any laps, yet he has nonetheless crowned the winner. NASCAR handled it that way. right now. After additional examinations of the automobile at the NASCAR Research and Development Center in Concord, North Carolina, the outcomes might alter once again.

The way sportsbooks handled it won’t alter. They are very clear rules. Some NASCAR bettors are unsure if they received a fair bargain because of the track’s triangle shape amid the Pennsylvanian forests. As you can imagine, a lot of people were unhappy, and lots of players lost their bets. So there is an important question to ask, how did sportsbooks handle the situation? Well, all of them have rigid and concrete rules for such occasions, even if these are extremely rare.

How Casino Establishments Handled the Situation

The following bookmakers’ policies on how NASCAR races are evaluated are based on unofficial results. As a result, the event saw payouts for wagers on Hamlin winning, but not Elliott’s

FansDuel, PointsBet, BetMGM, Barstool, and BetRivers.

Elliott bettors were paid as winners while Hamlin bettors were the unfortunate ones when it comes to the following bookmakers that evaluate NASCAR races based on post-race inspection and results:

Caesars, Circa.

DraftKings Compensates Both Sides

Bettors on Hamlin and Elliott at DraftKings were all winners, no other way to put it. Sports contests are decided in accordance with DraftKings regulations after the governing organization releases its unofficial results.

NASCAR did. As a result, DraftKings paid out all of these bets, including props, and Hamlin won. However, those winners are also paid out if the outcomes change, as per the DraftKings regulations.

Elliott, who had the most series points going into the controversial event, was considered the favorite with odds of +700 at most bookmakers. Busch and Hamlin were standing at +800. It’s a good thing that this doesn’t occur frequently in NASCAR.

A winner hadn’t been penalized for a failed inspection, according to NASCAR, since 1960. Since 1955, the top two finishers in a top-series race have not been disqualified.