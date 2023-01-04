Hennessey Celebrates 10th Venom F5 Hypercar Delivery

Double-digit deliveries cap a successful year of Venom F5 development, manufacturing, and evaluations

Latest client takes delivery of a metallic blue F5 Coupe at Hennessey Special Vehicles in Sealy, Texas

Hennessey plans on delivering more than 20 Venom F5 hypercars in 2023

SEALY, Texas, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, and high-performance vehicle creator, delivered a milestone 10th Venom F5 to its owner over the holidays. The striking metallic blue F5 Coupe, with brilliant white stripes, was delivered at Hennessey Special Vehicles in Sealy, where a specialized team in a dedicated building manufactures the hypercar.

Signed off for full production in March 2022 by company Founder and CEO John Hennessey, plus Chief Engineer John Heinricy, the Hennessey Special Vehicles team has now assembled more than a dozen F5 Coupes and Roadsters. As of last week, 10 production units had been hand-delivered to customers – a collective output of more than 18,000 bhp!

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: “Manufacturing a hypercar requires a team effort on a global scale, and I could not be prouder of our accomplishments. Each bespoke commission is visually stunning, an imaginative collection of colors and materials befitting a vehicle of this caliber. Our clientele is thrilled by the Venom F5 and simply astonished by its performance.”

The rate of manufacturing is increasing monthly, despite continuing supply chain challenges, and Hennessey expects to deliver more than 20 Venom F5 hypercars in 2023. The company, which has grown to more than 90 full-time team members when Hennessey Performance and Tuner School is included, plans to expand its manufacturing capacity further this year.

While all 24 Venom F5 Coupe commissions sold out in 2021, Hennessey is still offering the Venom F5 Roadster – an open-roof variant of the 300+ mph hypercar. Build slots may be reserved by calling the Hennessey Special Vehicles sales team at +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseySpecialVehicles.com.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 90 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world’s leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. A Roadster variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of ‘making fast cars faster.’

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events, including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world’s most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company’s world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

