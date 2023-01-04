Why the Future of NASCAR Could be Electric

Slowly but surely, it seems as though the combustion engine is being phased out in favor of electric vehicles (EVs). Most major manufacturers have now either released an electric vehicle or have something in the works. It’s estimated that 60% of global passenger vehicle sales will be electric, and EVs will make up 30% of the vehicles on the road.

The shift towards EVs comes as concerns grow over our greenhouse gas emissions and the use of fossil fuels. Although EVs have their issues, they’re currently a lot greener and less damaging to the environment. Naturally, motor sports will also change and adapt to new technology. While a lot of traditional racing fans may not be keen on moving away from combustion engines, NASCAR bosses will be keen to move with the times to appeal to new audiences.

NASCAR has previously looked into hybridization, but there are also concrete plans to introduce an electric racing series. While this hasn’t been officially confirmed, it seems that there’s a lot of evidence to suggest the electric prototype will be unveiled at the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. You can bet on racing, as well as F1, and other sports at Betway.

What Electrification Means for NASCAR

Since electric vehicles are the wave of the future in terms of mobility solutions, NASCAR says it is now looking into the possibility of a racing series devoted to them. Even Steve O’Donnell, the chief operating officer of NASCAR, made a hint about this development in a March 2022 press conference. O’Donnell stated that NASCAR is preparing an “exhibition series” featuring electric vehicles during this press conference.

NASCAR also stated that it is now negotiating a detailed strategy with OEM partners and racing teams. Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet are the front-runners among these OEMs. With this exhibition race, Dodge might also make a comeback in NASCAR with its future electric muscle car. It’s possible that NASCAR will explore electrification or hybridization, including new series alongside traditional motor racing.

Other sports, such as Formula One, have developed electric vehicle racing alongside their traditional racing, and this will likely be a strategy that NASCAR looks to explore. If all of the ideas are developed past the prototype level, NASCAR will enter an interesting and contentious period. Developing electric vehicles that are on par with or better than the present cars will require a lot of careful thinking.

Opposition to Electrification

The move towards electrification won’t be without its issues. There are a lot of NASCAR fans who are strongly opposed to these changes, with the classic pushrod V8 and internal combustion considered an integral part of the sport. In recent years, the rules have been changed to make way for the next generation of engines, something that has angered a lot of fans and left them feeling like their voices aren’t heard.

The idea of full electrification or even hybridization of their sport could see a lot of fans turning their attention elsewhere and leaving the sport entirely. It’s important that those in charge of NASCAR strike the proper balance. Luckily, it does seem that, for now, the sport will be looking to incorporate electric vehicles alongside the classic V8 engines.

One of the major things that fans will miss about electric vehicles is the noise and the roar of the race track. This has become a trademark symbol of motor racing, and although other motorsports have incorporated EVs, the races are missing the incredible noise. Motorsports such as NASCAR will need to strike a balance between appeasing current fans and appealing to new ones.