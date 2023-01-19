RFK Racing, Castrol® Announce Partnership Renewal

Leading Lubricant Brand to Continue Serving as Team’s Official Oil Partner

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 19, 2023) – RFK Racing has announced that Castrol®, a partner of the team since 2019, has again expanded its partnership with the championship organization as part of a multi-year renewal. The iconic brand will continue to serve as the team’s official oil partner, while expanding its presence on Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang. Castrol will also be featured as a primary partner on both RFK entries during the 2023 season, highlighting the Castrol Edge brand.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Castrol, as they have been an invaluable partner for our organization in every aspect of our business,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing. “Their leading, best in class lubricants and technology have helped to improve our performance on the track, leading us back to victory lane this season, along with many other strong runs.

“Off the track, our collaboration around sustainability continues to generate feedback across our sport and beyond. As a team we are dedicated to maintaining our carbon neutral efforts, and take pride in being the first team in our discipline to do so. Castrol has been the driving force behind that program and we’re looking forward to benefitting from their guidance and expertise in 2023 and beyond.”

Castrol’s 2023 debut comes at Auto Club Speedway (Feb. 26), where the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run the current two-mile layout for the final time. The Fontana track will see a complete overhaul following that race weekend and feature a short track upon return in future seasons.

Castrol will also appear on Keselowski’s machine in the final race of the West Coast swing at Phoenix (March 12). The No. 6 will carry the colors at the spring Talladega race (April 23) where Keselowski leads all active drivers with six wins at the famed Alabama track. Other summer primaries include the Darlington Throwback race (May 14), and a return trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 9).

The lubricant brand will close the year with three primary races in the NASCAR Playoffs on the No. 6 at Bristol (Sept. 16), the Charlotte ROVAL (Oct. 8) and the NASCAR Championship at Phoenix (Nov. 5).

Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford will carry the iconic Castrol colors in three races in 2023, first at Richmond Raceway (April 2) – a track where he finished third at in 2022. He will also carry the Castrol banner at Michigan (Aug. 6) and the Indianapolis Road Course (Aug. 13).

Buescher enters his eighth full season of Cup Series competition in 2023, and comes off the best season of his career with 10 top-10 finishes and the memorable win in the Bristol Night Race. Keselowski embarks on his 14th full season in the NCS in 2023 and second as co-owner and driver at RFK.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

RFK Racing, in its 36th season in 2023, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.