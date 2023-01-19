Gener8tor Skills to Accelerate Todd Gilliland in 2023

New Partner Helps People Achieve Their Goals

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 19, 2023) – Todd Gilliland will help welcome new partner gener8tor Skills Accelerator to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the NASCAR Cup Series as a supporter of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Ford team. The Madison, Wisconsin-based company will be the primary partner of Gilliland and the team beginning at The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 and be the livery on the No. 38 Ford Mustang during “The Great American Race,” the Daytona 500.

Gilliland will also carry the gener8tor Skills Accelerator scheme at the Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2 and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 13.

Gener8tor Skills Accelerator will be working with Gilliland and FRM throughout the season to introduce fans to their service- a free virtual skill-training program where participants receive one-on-one support to achieve their goals. Gener8tor Skills Accelerator was founded in the summer of 2020 to help those who have lost jobs or are struggling to find employment because of the COVID crisis. The program builds confidence with coaching and support to achieve your desired goals.

“Gener8tor Skills Accelerator is a perfect tool for those passionate NASCAR fans who may be looking for a job in high-demand roles or for those working remotely with companies across the country,” said Cole Shearer, Vice President, gener8tor Skills Accelerator. “We offer various free programs for fans to take advantage of and our partnership with Todd and Front Row Motorsports will help us connect to fans and educate them about all our programs.”

The partnership will include the primary race events, but also social media posts by Gilliland who will promote the accelerator programs. FRM will also work with generator Skills Accelerator to connect business-to-business opportunities with its family of partners.

“It’s awesome any time you can introduce a new company to NASCAR and at the same time introduce the new company to the fans,” said Gilliland. “There is no bigger platform than The Clash and the Daytona 500 to kickoff this partnership. I’m eager to get started to ready to help spread the message and start helping people.”

Fans can learn more about gener8tor and the gener8tor Skills Accelerator programs online at www.gener8tor.com.

About gener8tor

gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities, and nonprofits to operate programs and conferences in more than 41 communities across 22 states and two countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022. The International Trade Council recognized gener8tor as the Global Venture Capital Firm of the Year in 2022.

About the gener8tor Skills Accelerator

gener8tor Skills Accelerator is a free, virtual skilling program for people looking for jobs in high-demand roles in their communities or working remotely for companies across the country. The gener8tor Skills Accelerator provides programming for under and unemployed individuals and those that face barriers to employment. The program utilizes the LinkedIn Learning and Microsoft Learn platforms to provide high-quality instruction in fields ranging from customer service to software development. gener8tor Skills has worked with job seekers in 20 different communities and supported over 1,400 job seekers in the last two years.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.