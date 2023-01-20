GIN X e-bike: Sold Out 3 times, the success story of an exceptional e-bike

Reading, UK – GIN e-bikes is thrilled to announce that the GIN X e-bike has been a huge success since its official launch in August 2022. The e-bike has sold out 3 times, with customers willing to wait for up to three months to receive their bikes. This high demand is a testament to the GIN X e-bike’s exceptional quality and cost-effectiveness.

The GIN X e-bike has received rave reviews from customers, with many praising its premium features and cost-effectiveness (only £999). One customer stated, “I couldn’t believe the value I was getting for the price of £999 the GIN X e-bike. It’s truly one of the best premium e-bikes on the market.” Another customer said, “I was hesitant to wait for three months to receive my bike, but now that I have it, I can say it was worth the wait. The GIN X e-bike is an exceptional product.”

The GIN X e-bike’s premium features include:

● lightweight 19 kgs frame;

● powerful electric 250W BAFANG motor;

● long-lasting Teslagrade 48V battery (75+ miles on a single charge);

● hydraulic ZOOM brakes;

● Shimano Altus derailleur.

The bike’s sleek and modern design also sets it apart from other e-bikes on the market. Additionally, the GIN X e-bike is environmentally friendly, with zero emissions and low energy consumption.

“We are thrilled with the success of the GIN X e-bike,” said Rahul Pushp, CEO of GIN e-bikes. “Our goal was to create a high-quality and cost-effective e-bike for urban commuters, and the positive feedback from our customers shows that we’ve achieved that goal,” adds Marina Vlasenko, COO of GIN e-bikes.

The GIN X e-bike is available for purchase through the official website and select retailers. Customers can also test ride the GIN X e-bike at GIN e-bikes showroom located at 200 Brook drive, Green Park, Reading, RG2 6UB, United Kingdom.

To learn more about the GIN X e-bike and its exceptional features, visit https://www.ginebikes.com/ or contact at support@ginebikes.com, +44 74357 18906.